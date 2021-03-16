Megan Thee Stallion responds to question about the Grammys being "rigged"

The rapstress has spoken out on claims the Grammy Awards are "rigged", after winning three awards at the prestigious event.

Megan Thee Stallion delivered a sensational performance at the Grammys alongside fellow rap stress Cardi B on Sunday (Mar 14). The Houston Hottie took home three Grammys on the eventful night.

The 26-year-old rapstress won three golden gramophones for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song at the music industry's biggest night of the year.

On Sunday (Mar 15) Megan quickly caught up with reporters at TMZ after leaving a Grammys afterparty.

After the "Savage" star finished signing autographs and taking pictures, she hopped in the car, when a reporter quickly asked her about whether the Grammy wins are pre-meditated.

“Hell no, the Grammys ain’t rigged,” she said. “B*tch, you win some, you lose some.” Megan added.

Megan made history once again when she became the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill to win the Best New Artist award.

The star walked home with three trophies—two of which she shares with fellow Houstonian Beyoncé for their hit record “Savage (Remix)”

The track was the number one song in America and has amassed nearly 50 million streams. The song has also gained more than 64 million YouTube views.

Although Megan believes the Grammys aren't rigged, many artists have criticised the award show for not fairly accessing music.

This year, The Weeknd failed to receive a single nomination for his critically acclaimed album, After Hours.

The singers After Hours album is the only album in history to spend a full calendar year in Billboard’s top 10 with his lead single, “Blinding Light” being the No. 1 song in the country for 21 weeks.

Artists such as Drake, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and more have also criticised the Grammys in the past.

