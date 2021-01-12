Megan Thee Stallion's audition tape for 'Love & Hip Hop' surfaces

Megan Thee Stallion's audition tape for 'Love & Hip Hop' surfaces. Picture: Getty/VH1

The "Savage" star previously auditioned for VH1's reality TV show 'Love & Hip Hop'. Check out her audition video...

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the hottest artists, smashing chart numbers and making history.

But the star's journey could have been different, as she once applied to be on VH1's popular reality TV show Love & Hip Hop.

Prior to the Houston hottie's come up, with her recent debut studio album, endorsement deals, and a fashion line, Megan tried to used other means to try get into the industry.

Megan Thee Stallion previously applied to be on VH1's 'Love & Hip Hop' show. Picture: Getty

On Monday (Jan 11), VH1 posted a video clip showing Megan's audition tape to be a member of their Love & Hip Hop series.

In her pitch, Meg can be heard saying, "It's Megan Thee Stallion AKA young Tina Snow AKA H-Town Hottie and I'm from Houston Texas and I'm just the best female rapper that's poppin' off right now".

The 'Circles' rapper continues, "And on top of that, I'm a full-time college student."

Megan revealed that her late mother was a rapper and recalled telling her mum that she wanted to become an artist, at 18 years-old.

"Megan is gonna become a household name," the star added. "When you're talkin' about those poppin' rappers, I'm going to be in that conversation" Meg said in the video.

VH1 decided to pass on bringing her on the show, but Megan has gone on to be the star that she is.

Check out the clip above.