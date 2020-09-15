Megan Thee Stallion responds to rumours that she abused her ex-boyfriend

The 'WAP' rapstress spoke out after being accused of attacking an ex-boyfriend.

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out after being accused of physically abusing an ex-boyfriend.

Earlier this week, an alleged social media post from one of the 'WAP' rapper's former partners surfaced online, during which he said she was abusive towards him during their relationship.

A man named Karim York claimed an ex-girlfriend attacked him while on drugs, resulting in outlets suggesting the post was about Megan. However, she soon jumped on Instagram Live in an attempt to squash the rumours.

IMA HAVE THE FACTS EVERY TIME https://t.co/RYwnMGF1el — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) September 15, 2020

"I don't like when people flat out tell lies. So, I just saw some bulls**t talking about... and I know who it is and they really like, they antagonise me every day online. They pick with me every goddamn day.

"They always making up stories about me. And now I really feel like I'm gonna have to start doing something about it 'cause you n***as are really crazy."

At one point, Megan appeared to call her ex-boyfriend and played the conversation to the camera, where he can be heard saying that his message wasn't about her, but another woman.

"Stop lying on me," she said later in the livestream. "That n***a not talkin' 'bout me. Stop puttin' n***as on me. Stop making stories up. F*ck y'all, 'cause I'mma hit you with the facts every time you tell a lie."

Megan, 25, also took to Twitter to slam the rumours. "Why y’all like to lie when I got all facts all the time," she wrote, adding in another tweet, "Literally...obsessed".

Why y’all like to lie when I got all facts all the time 😂 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) September 15, 2020

Literally...obsessed 🤷🏽‍♀️ — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) September 15, 2020

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Tory Lanez messaged an 'apology' to Megan after he reportedly shot her in the foot during a heated argument after a party.

In the alleged text, Tory wrote, "I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart," later claiming "I was just too drunk."