BTS feat Megan Thee Stallion 'Butter' remix lyrics meaning explained
27 August 2021, 16:49
Here's the meaning behind BTS' remix of 'butter' featuring Meg Thee Stallion.
Korean boyband BTS and Megan Thee Stallion linked up to deliver a remix to BTS' hit track 'Butter'.
Here's the meaning behind the lyrics of the hit.
It's the Hot Girl Coach and BTS - Meg introduces herself as the "Hot Girl Coach" as she is famous for the saying "Hot Girl Summer" and even calls her fans "hotties".
Smooth like Butter, Like a criminal undercover - Here, the band reference the songs title 'Butter'.
I be on these girls' necks like the back of they bobs - Meg references the fact she is in competition with other woman rappers. She says she is on their neck like a bob hairstyle that ends at your neck.
Smooth like cocoa Butter, My drip more than a puddle - Meg compares herself to cocoa butter lotion. The rapper also says she has an excess of "drip".
They know that I'm the wave. Take over every summer - Meg references the fact she is known for the phrase "Hot Girl Summer".
They must be giving Stevie if they ever had to Wonder - Here. the 26 year old refers to famous musician Stevie Wonder.
Here's the full lyrics for BTS ft Meg Thee Stallion 'Butter' remix:
It's the Hot Girl Coach and BTS
Smooth like Butter
Like a criminal undercover
Gon' pop like trouble
Breakin' into your heart like that
Cool shade stunner
Yeah, I owe it all to my mother
Hot like summer
Yeah, I'm makin' you sweat like that
Ooh, when I look in the mirror
I'll melt your heart into two
I got that superstar glow so
Do the boogie like
Side step right left to my beat
High like the moon, rock with me, baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat
Get it, let it roll
So smooth like the car I ride
Even ya best party planner couldn't catch this vibe
Big boss and I make a hater stay on they job
And I be on these girls' necks like the back of they bobs
Houston's finest in the room with bosses
Make 'em all get ratchet in they suits and blouses
I remember writing flows in my room in college
Now I need global entry to the shows I'm rocking
Smooth like cocoa Butter
My drip more than a puddle
They know that I'm the wave
Take over every summer
They must be giving Stevie if they ever had to Wonder
'Cause every beat I get on get turned in to Hubba Bubba
Side step right left to my beat
High like the moon, rock with me, baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat
Get it, let it roll
(No) Ice on my wrist
I'm that nice guy
Got that right body and that right mind
Rollin' up to party, got the right vibe
Smooth like (Butter)
Hate us (Love us)
Fresh boy pull up and we lay low
All the playas get movin' when the bass low
Got ARMY right behind us when we say so
Let's go
Side step right left to my beat
High like the moon, rock with me, baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat
Get it, let it roll
Smooth like (Butter)
Cool shade (Stunner)
And you know we don't stop
Hot like (Summer)
Ain't no (Bummer)
You be like, oh my God
We gon' make you rock, and you say (Yeah)
We gon' make you bounce, and you say (Yeah)
Hotter
Sweeter
Cooler
Butter
Get it, let it roll