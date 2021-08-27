BTS feat Megan Thee Stallion 'Butter' remix lyrics meaning explained

27 August 2021, 16:49

Here's the meaning behind BTS' remix of 'butter' featuring Meg Thee Stallion.

Korean boyband BTS and Megan Thee Stallion linked up to deliver a remix to BTS' hit track 'Butter'.

Megan Thee Stallion BTS 'Butter' remix record label drama explained

Here's the meaning behind the lyrics of the hit.

It's the Hot Girl Coach and BTS - Meg introduces herself as the "Hot Girl Coach" as she is famous for the saying "Hot Girl Summer" and even calls her fans "hotties".

Smooth like Butter, Like a criminal undercover - Here, the band reference the songs title 'Butter'.

I be on these girls' necks like the back of they bobs - Meg references the fact she is in competition with other woman rappers. She says she is on their neck like a bob hairstyle that ends at your neck.

Smooth like cocoa Butter, My drip more than a puddle - Meg compares herself to cocoa butter lotion. The rapper also says she has an excess of "drip".

They know that I'm the wave. Take over every summer - Meg references the fact she is known for the phrase "Hot Girl Summer".

They must be giving Stevie if they ever had to Wonder - Here. the 26 year old refers to famous musician Stevie Wonder.

Megan linked up with K-Pop legends BTS
Megan linked up with K-Pop legends BTS. Picture: Getty

  1. Here's the full lyrics for BTS ft Meg Thee Stallion 'Butter' remix:

    It's the Hot Girl Coach and BTS

    Smooth like Butter
    Like a criminal undercover
    Gon' pop like trouble
    Breakin' into your heart like that

    Cool shade stunner
    Yeah, I owe it all to my mother
    Hot like summer
    Yeah, I'm makin' you sweat like that

    Ooh, when I look in the mirror
    I'll melt your heart into two
    I got that superstar glow so
    Do the boogie like

    Side step right left to my beat
    High like the moon, rock with me, baby
    Know that I got that heat
    Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
    Side step right left to my beat
    Get it, let it roll

    So smooth like the car I ride
    Even ya best party planner couldn't catch this vibe
    Big boss and I make a hater stay on they job
    And I be on these girls' necks like the back of they bobs

    Houston's finest in the room with bosses
    Make 'em all get ratchet in they suits and blouses
    I remember writing flows in my room in college
    Now I need global entry to the shows I'm rocking

    Smooth like cocoa Butter
    My drip more than a puddle
    They know that I'm the wave
    Take over every summer
    They must be giving Stevie if they ever had to Wonder
    'Cause every beat I get on get turned in to Hubba Bubba

    Side step right left to my beat
    High like the moon, rock with me, baby
    Know that I got that heat
    Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
    Side step right left to my beat
    Get it, let it roll

    (No) Ice on my wrist
    I'm that nice guy
    Got that right body and that right mind
    Rollin' up to party, got the right vibe
    Smooth like (Butter)
    Hate us (Love us)

    Fresh boy pull up and we lay low
    All the playas get movin' when the bass low
    Got ARMY right behind us when we say so
    Let's go

    Side step right left to my beat
    High like the moon, rock with me, baby
    Know that I got that heat
    Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
    Side step right left to my beat
    Get it, let it roll

    Smooth like (Butter)
    Cool shade (Stunner)
    And you know we don't stop

    Hot like (Summer)
    Ain't no (Bummer)
    You be like, oh my God

    We gon' make you rock, and you say (Yeah)
    We gon' make you bounce, and you say (Yeah)

    Hotter
    Sweeter
    Cooler
    Butter

    Get it, let it roll

