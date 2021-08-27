BTS feat Megan Thee Stallion 'Butter' remix lyrics meaning explained

Here's the full lyrics for BTS ft Meg Thee Stallion 'Butter' remix:

It's the Hot Girl Coach and BTS

Smooth like Butter

Like a criminal undercover

Gon' pop like trouble

Breakin' into your heart like that

Cool shade stunner

Yeah, I owe it all to my mother

Hot like summer

Yeah, I'm makin' you sweat like that

Ooh, when I look in the mirror

I'll melt your heart into two

I got that superstar glow so

Do the boogie like

Side step right left to my beat

High like the moon, rock with me, baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap

Side step right left to my beat

Get it, let it roll

So smooth like the car I ride

Even ya best party planner couldn't catch this vibe

Big boss and I make a hater stay on they job

And I be on these girls' necks like the back of they bobs

Houston's finest in the room with bosses

Make 'em all get ratchet in they suits and blouses

I remember writing flows in my room in college

Now I need global entry to the shows I'm rocking

Smooth like cocoa Butter

My drip more than a puddle

They know that I'm the wave

Take over every summer

They must be giving Stevie if they ever had to Wonder

'Cause every beat I get on get turned in to Hubba Bubba

Side step right left to my beat

High like the moon, rock with me, baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap

Side step right left to my beat

Get it, let it roll

(No) Ice on my wrist

I'm that nice guy

Got that right body and that right mind

Rollin' up to party, got the right vibe

Smooth like (Butter)

Hate us (Love us)

Fresh boy pull up and we lay low

All the playas get movin' when the bass low

Got ARMY right behind us when we say so

Let's go

Side step right left to my beat

High like the moon, rock with me, baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap

Side step right left to my beat

Get it, let it roll

Smooth like (Butter)

Cool shade (Stunner)

And you know we don't stop

Hot like (Summer)

Ain't no (Bummer)

You be like, oh my God

We gon' make you rock, and you say (Yeah)

We gon' make you bounce, and you say (Yeah)

Hotter

Sweeter

Cooler

Butter

Get it, let it roll