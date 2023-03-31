Megan Thee Stallion goes viral after throwing the Houston Astros first pitch

The Houston rapper has gone viral after throwing the first pitch ahead of her hometown's baseball game.

Megan Thee Stallion has gone viral after she threw the first pitch in her hometown of Houston, Texas ahead of the Astros game against the White Sox.

The rapper appeared at Minute Maid Park in Houston, and threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Astros' home opener.

Fans went wild after she threw the pitch, and closed her appearance by getting a hug from Orbit, the mascot.

Megan Thee Stallion looked stunning in her appearance at the baseball game. Picture: Getty

The Houston Hottie wore an all-white outfit and a white Astros jersey, and adorned a diamond chain with the words 'Hot Girl' on it.

After moving to the plate and jokingly saying she was scared, she threw a pitch in her jersey that had 'Pete' (her last name) written on the back.

Megan served up to show and honour the defending champs of her hometown team, and fans were obsessed with the rapper's appearance.

Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch in her hometown 🤩



🍿: White Sox-Astros

📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/cSHKbGsqTN — ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2023

"Megan Thee Stallion threw out the greatest first pitch ever. What an icon." one user wrote on Twitter.

Another recognised all the praise in the comment section: "yeah she’s back on top again."

"She looks so good and carefree," another fan of Stallion wrote about her appearance in the stadium.