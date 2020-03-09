Meek Mill sparks debate among Hip-Hop fans with his list of best new rappers

Philly rapper Meek Mill has revealed a list of the best rappers in the game right now. The list has lead to fans debating on Twitter.

Meek Mill has been vocal about the current state of Hip-Hop previously, which caused controversy on Twitter. This time, the Philly rapper is listing rappers who have been taking over the scene.

On Saturday (Mar 7) Meek Mill took to Twitter to express that he believes older rappers are hating on younger rappers who are coming up in the hip-hop realm.

In light of bringing up old rappers not supporting upcoming rappers, he decided to make a list of a few artists he classes as some of the best.

The "Goin' Bad" rapper took to Twitter and wrote his top artists. He wrote "Iil baby ...Uzi...nba...Roddy... da baby ...herbo.... Megan ... it’s more but they all shaking sh*t right now from what I’m seeing!"

After fans respond and add A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Moneybagg Yo and Money Man in the mix, Meek agreed they deserve the praise also.

Many fans are debating online who truimps the list of rappers that Meek picked out. Fans have also added many artists who they think deserve to be in the list.

One fan wrote "@RoddyRicch ahead of them all", while another fans wrote "A boogie sh*t too".

The list also lead to fans discussing who they think should not belong in the list that Meek made. See reactions below.

