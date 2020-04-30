Meek Mill’s pregnant girlfriend flaunts baby bump as couple expect their first child

Meek Mill's girlfriend shares video of her growing baby bump on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Meek Mill's baby mama Milan Harris, has showed off her growing baby bump in an adorable selfie video.

Meek Mill and his girlfriend Milan Harris are expecting their first child together. Since revealing that Harris is pregnant, the pair have been more intimate on social media.

More recently, Milan has been taking to Instagram to document her pregnancy, showing off her adorable baby bump.

The soon-to-be mother of Meek Mill's first child has shown their fans her progress with embracing her body during pregnancy.

Although, It's unclear just how far along Milan Harris is in her pregnancy as she hasn't revealed a due date. However, by judging when she first revealed she was pregnant, she doesn't have much longer until their little one arrives.

Recently, Milan posted a photo of herself at the doctor's office, while wearing a face mask protecting her from coronavirus.

In the photo, Milan has her shirt lifted as she shows off her growing baby bump.

Milan captioned the photo "I sit here and wonder who in the world you’ll turn out to be,".

"I just pray that you’ll be healthy, happy, honorable and kindhearted. I cannot wait to meet you 👶🏽❤️" she wrote to her unborn child in the caption.

She ended her sweet tribute to her baby with a note to her followers, adding that "no the baby isn’t due yet, I’m just at a doctors appt."

Check it out above.