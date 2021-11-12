Adele reveals she has heard Kendrick Lamar's new music

The rapper is set to release his "final TDE album" this year – and singer Adele has heard some tracks!

Adele has revealed that she has heard new music from Kendrick Lamar which has made fans even more excited to hear his upcoming release.

While promoting her forthcoming studio album 30, which will be released on November 19, the ballad singer stopped off for a chat with Rolling Stone.

Adele's new album '30' will be released on November 19th. Picture: Instagram/@adele

In the interview, Adele delved into what fans can expect from her new album and revealed some unknown facts about the project.

The 33-year-old star revealed album will include voice memos from her nine-year-old son Angelo, who asks the singer questions about her divorce with Simon Konecki.

She also revealed that the album will be featureless, other than the cameo from her son.

Adele reveals she opens up about her divorce with Simon Konecki in her new music. Picture: Getty

In her cover story, the 'Hello' singer also went into how difficult it was to go through with her divorce in the public, citing feelings of being "embarrassed" about them not staying together.

The star also dropped off some gems, giving fans an update on her friend Kendrick Lamar.

Adele reveals she relates to Kendrick, as fans are demanding music from her as it has been a while since her last project – the same is happening with Kung Fu Kenny.

Kendrick Lamar released his last studio album 'DAMN.' in 2017. Picture: Getty

"F**king hell!" the star said about her anticipation for his next album. Adele also confirmed that she has heard some of the songs that will likely appear on his new album.

Fans are hopeful that Kendrick Lamar will make an announcement about his album at Day N Vegas, as he is set to perform.

See fans reactions to Adele hearing new Kendrick Lamar music below.

me disguising myself as Adele to hear new Kendrick Lamar music: pic.twitter.com/PrCxMScdZG — Yanfoo Prowlrr 🔥 (@Yanfoolery) November 11, 2021

Adele heard new Kendrick Lamar… oh my…. — Marlo (@MonsterKody_) November 12, 2021