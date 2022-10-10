Kanye West’s social media accounts locked over controversial anti-Jewish posts

After a tirade of Instagram and Twitter rants, Kanye West has been locked out of his social media accounts following a number of controversial anti-Jewish posts.

The rapper found himself in trouble with Meta, which is run by Mark Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, after he shared a post on Instagram which suggested that Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people.

The 45-year-old rapper also shared screenshots of private messages between himself and Diddy, which shows Diddy trying to engage with Kanye over his controversial 'White Lives Matter' shirt outrage just last week.

Kanye pictured last week. . Picture: Getty Images

In the leaked messages, Diddy is seen to be attempting to engage with Kanye regarding his controversial statement last week, as Diddy said "I'm talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop."

Kanye then replied back suggesting that Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people, and said "no one can threaten or influence me."

Kanye's posts were quickly condemned by many, and the American Jewish Committee branded Ye's posts as 'dangerous' due to their anti-Jewish sentiment.

Kanye West just posted this text message exchange with Diddy pic.twitter.com/vvwsZYo5vO — Paradigm.news (@readparadigm) October 7, 2022

"The control theme seeks to falsely portray Jews as secret puppet masters ruling over others," the committee said on Twitter. "[Kanye West] needs to learn that words matter."

The post has now been taken down on Instagram for 'violating our policies' and have now placed a restriction over Ye's account.

West then called out Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg over his limited access and shared an old picture of the two of them to his Twitter feed.

The image of Mark that Kanye tweeted before losing access to his account. Picture: Twitter

The caption read: "Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram? You used to be my n***a."

The picture shows the pair amongst others singing karaoke, and has since racked up almost one million likes.

A spokesperson for Twitter has now confirmed that Ye's platform has been locked due to violations of community policies.