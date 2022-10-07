Kanye West reveals crush on Kylie Jenner's best friend Stassie

Kanye dropped the bombshell that he has a crush on his ex-wife's sister's BFF in a new Instagram post.

Kanye West revealed in another Instagram tirade that he is crushing on ex-sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

In a now deleted post, Kanye dropped the bombshell alongside a carousel of images including Kylie Jenner herself.

"THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I GOT A CRUSH ON STAS", the rapper wrote on Thursday night.

Kanye admitted to crushing on Kylie Jenner's bestie. . Picture: Getty Images

Kanye further claimed that he 'got' Balenciaga's director to 'sneak' Stassie Karanikolaou into the fashion show which featured the rapper making his runway debut on a muddy catwalk.

However, Stassie posed for professional photos, which indicated that she was actually an invited guest.

Stassie, real name Anastasia Karanikolaou, is Kylie Jenner's best friend, which makes this confession all the weirder.

Kylie and Stassie have been besties for years. Picture: Getty Images

This comes just days after Kanye embarked on another Instagram rant, where he caused massive backlash after he wore a 'disgusting' White Lives Matter t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

Models appearing on the catwalk also wore the controversial shirts, and social media was quick to call Ye out about this statement.

Obviously, the choice of t-shirt did not go well with the audience and social media, due to its problematic origins as the antithesis to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kanye's response to the t-shirts. Picture: Instagram

Many Kanye fans spoke out against the rapper and his controversial move: "making Black models wear “White Lives Matter” shirts is a culmination of his anti blackness and his immersion in white supremacy ideologies and methods. Disgusting."

Musician Jaden Smith walked out of the Yeezy show and tweeted: "I had to dip lol" and followed up with "Black Lives Matter" in another tweet.

After the 'disgusting' t-shirt statement and now this confession, Kanye has got people talking for all the wrong reasons.