Is Kanye West on Instagram?

Is Kanye West on social media? Here's what you need to know about Yeezy's Instagram and Twitter account.

Kanye West made a big announcement on July 5th that he would run for president against Donald Trump causing many of his supporters to look for his social media accounts including Twitter and Instagram.

However, many fans, old and new, have found it impossible to find Yeezy, Kim Kardashian’s husband, on Instagram.

So does Kanye West have an Instagram account? What is it? And if not, can you find Kanye on Twitter? Here are all of the answers you need around Kanye West’s social media happenings:

At the moment? No. But that doesn’t mean he’s never had it. Kanye West famously deleted his Instagram account before 2018 and made a big return twice that year - once for Valentine’s Day and another in September, sharing mysterious scenic photos.

Kanye has since gone MIA on the platform again but that doesn’t mean we won’t see him posting again sometime soon.

Is Kanye West on Twitter?

If you need a bit more of Kanye, then Twitter is the place you’ll find him as 'ye' with the handle @kanyewest.

He’s not quite as active on the platform as his wife and the famous Kardashian family but he will update you on anything important like his new album.