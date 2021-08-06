Kanye West Yeezy Gap red jacket: Release date, pre-order, how to buy & more

6 August 2021, 16:31

Kanye West Yeezy Gap red jacket: Release date, pre-order, how to buy & more. Picture: Getty

When will the Yeezy Gap red puffer jacket be released? Here's everything we know about the popular jacket.

Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap collection has just released the pre-order link for another version of its puffer jacket. However, this time, it is in a bright red.

The high-in-demand puffer jacket has previously been available to pr-order in blue and black, but now the jacket has come in red.

Kanye wore the black puffer jacket while attending Balenciaga’s Paris show.

Here's everything we know about the Yeezy Gap red jacket.

  1. When is the Yeezy Gap red jacket being released?

    The Yeezy Gap red jacket is set to be released in the spring of 2022, however there has not been an exact date yet.

    The jacket will cost $200 and will be available in sizes XXS to XXXL.

    The new red jacket arrived shortly after Kanye performed at his second listening party for his highly-anticipated album Donda at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    KThe rapper debuted the red version of the Yeezy Gap red puffer jacket at his first Mercedes-Benz Stadium listening party for Donda on July 22nd.

    Kanye West sports Yeezy Gap red puffer jacket at his listening event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA.
    Kanye West sports Yeezy Gap red puffer jacket at his listening event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA. Picture: Getty

    In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance Live, former Gap CEO Mickey Drexler said that the Yeezy Gap Round Jacket made 7 million of dollars in sales in just one night.

  2. How can I get my hands on a Yeezy Gap red puffer jacket?

    On June 8, Kanye's 44th birthday, Gap shared the pre-order link for a blue version of the puffer coat, dubbed the “round jacket.”

    The Yeezy Gap red puffer jacket is available to pre-order here.

