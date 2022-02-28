Kanye West responds after Kim claims his social media posts have caused 'emotional distress'

The reality TV star claims that her soon-to-be ex-husband's Instagram rants are causing her emotional distress as he's "putting a lot of misinformation out about their relationship"

Kanye West has clapped back at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian after she claimed that his recent Instagram rants have caused her emotional distress saying "he's putting a lot of misinformation out" about their relationship.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Responding by telling a court in their divorce proceedings that 'Kim has not proved that he wrote his Instagram posts', the DONDA 2 rapper submitted an objection to Kim's latest filing.

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asked a judge to sign off on her divorce from Kanye, once again asking to be legally single whilst claiming he is put their 'private family matters on social media".

Kim Kardashian is seen during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Picture: Getty

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so" the court filings read.

"Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress".

According to People Magazine, Kanye seemingly objected to Kim's filing, telling the court that Kardashian’s claims are 'double hearsay'.

"Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterises the posts in her declaration as misinformation. The social media posts are not attached to the declaration".

Kanye West attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Picture: Getty

Not submitting any evidence forward, that show Kanye wrote the social media posts, its being claimed in court that:

"Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye. Had that been done, the posts would be admissible as statements of a party opponent. Instead, Kim argues a point that is not in the record. The statement is inadmissible hearsay... so Kanye asks that it be stricken".

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Back in February 2021, Kim filed for divorce after seven years of marriage, citing in the court documents that she no longer wants to be married and would like to remain legally single until things are official.

Both Kim and Kanye have four children together – with eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.