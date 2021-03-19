What is Kanye West's net worth in 2021?

How much is Kanye West worth? How has he made his money and what is his net worth in 2021?

It's official - Kanye West has become the richest black man in US history.

A year after becoming a certified billionaire, the 43-year-old rapper and fashion entrepreneur has reportedly increased his net worth to an eye-watering $6.6 billion (£4.7 billion).

The soon-to-be ex-husband of Kim Kardashian has overtaken the likes of basketball legend Michael Jordan and renowned investor and businessman Robert F. Smith, according to Bloomberg.

Kanye West has become the richest black man in US history. Picture: Getty

After claiming he was £38 million in debt three years ago, the 'Wash Us In The Blood' rapper became a billionaire last year thanks to his mammoth apparel and footwear brand Yeezy, and a 10-year contract with clothing retailer Gap.

Here's a full breakdown of Kanye West's business ventures