What is Kanye West's net worth in 2021?
19 March 2021, 14:36 | Updated: 19 March 2021, 14:43
How much is Kanye West worth? How has he made his money and what is his net worth in 2021?
It's official - Kanye West has become the richest black man in US history.
A year after becoming a certified billionaire, the 43-year-old rapper and fashion entrepreneur has reportedly increased his net worth to an eye-watering $6.6 billion (£4.7 billion).
The soon-to-be ex-husband of Kim Kardashian has overtaken the likes of basketball legend Michael Jordan and renowned investor and businessman Robert F. Smith, according to Bloomberg.
After claiming he was £38 million in debt three years ago, the 'Wash Us In The Blood' rapper became a billionaire last year thanks to his mammoth apparel and footwear brand Yeezy, and a 10-year contract with clothing retailer Gap.
Here's a full breakdown of Kanye West's business ventures
-
Yeezy
Kanye West's Yeezy brand, a joint ventures with sportswear giant Adidas, was launched in February 2015.
Thanks to its loyal following, celebrity cliental and recent collaboration with Gap (set to be released later this summer), the brand is now estimated to be worth $3.2 billion (£2.2 billion) to $4.7 billion (£3.4 billion).
As the sole owner of the Yeezy brand, this is where a large portion of West's wealth stems from.
-
Skims
Kanye has earned a staggering $1.7 billion (£1.5 billion) from additional assets and investments throughout the years.
And one of those significant investments? His soon-to-be ex-wife's shapewear label, Skims.
Kim, who is estimated to be worth around $780 million (£560 million) herself, recently filed for divorce from the rapper after almost seven years of marriage.
While the divorce has been described as "amicable", it's set to be one of the most expensive in history.
-
GOOD Music
The Chicago rapper launched his record label, GOOD Music, in 2004. Featured on the original roster were West himself, John Legend and Common.
The label's first album release, John Legend's Get Lifted, received eight nominations and three wins at the 2006 Grammy Awards.
Later signings include Pusha T - who became President of the label in 2015 - Sheck Wes, Q-Tip, 070 Shake and Francis and the Lights.
Previous signees include Big Sean, Teyana Taylor, Kid Cudi, Desiigner and Mr Hudson.
In 2011, the label signed an exclusive long-term worldwide label agreement with The Island Def Jam Music Group.