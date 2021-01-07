Kanye West gifts Kim Kardashian five Maybachs for Christmas

7 January 2021, 13:11

The couple reportedly spent Christmas together with their kids amid ongoing divorce rumours.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian hit the headlines this week as rumours swirl of their alleged impending divorce.

Kanye West & Jeffree Star: the best memes about the bizarre dating theory

However, the pair are reportedly continuing marriage counselling, and they also spent Christmas together with their children - and they didn't had back with their gifting.

According to TMZ, the 43-year-old rapper gave Kim not one, not two, but five 2021 Mercedes Maybachs. With each car totalling to just under $200,000, that's a whopping one million dollars in new wheels.

And it's claimed the reality TV star, 40, returned the favour. Sources say the mother-of-four gifted Kanye a number of James Turrell pieces totalling to over $1 million.

Turrell is an American artist known for his work focusing on constructing light and painting with light, whose work inspired Kanye's visuals for his Sunday Service projects.

Meanwhile, reports claim Kim has hired celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser to negotiate her alleged divorce from Kanye, to whom she's been married for six years.

According to Page Six, "divorce is imminent" for the couple. "They are keeping it low-key but they are done," says a source. "Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children together - two daughters and two sons.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West 'divorcing' after six years of marriage.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West "spend time apart" amid divorce rumours

