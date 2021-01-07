Kanye West & Jeffree Star: the best memes about the bizarre dating theory

7 January 2021, 10:19 | Updated: 7 January 2021, 10:23

Kanye West & Jeffree Star: the best memes about the bizarre dating theory
Kanye West & Jeffree Star: the best memes about the bizarre dating theory. Picture: Getty

Why do people think Kanye West and YouTuber Jeffree Star are in a relationship? Who knows, but the memes are hilarious.

As news broke of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's alleged divorce, the internet was soon ablaze with speculation around the reason behind the split.

Amid reports that the couple's separation is 'imminent', some fans believe Kim has already moved on with CNN reporter reporter Van Jones. As for Kanye... well, there's a pretty bizarre theory bubbling online.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West 'divorcing' after six years of marriage

A completely unconfirmed and highly unlikely rumour which started on TikTok claims Kanye West has been involved in a secret relationship with none other than YouTube sensation Jeffree Star.

And while there's not a shred of evidence suggesting that this rumour could be true, that hasn't stopped the internet from making some iconic meme magic.

KKW Beauty owner Kim, 40, and the Grammy winner, 43, have been married for six years, but have reportedly been living separate lives in recent months.

According to Page Six, Kim has hired celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser to finalise their separation.

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done," says a source. "Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children together - two daughters and two sons.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West 'divorcing' after six years of marriage.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West "spend time apart" amid divorce rumours

