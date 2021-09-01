Does Kanye West's 'DONDA' feature a sample from Globglogabgalab?

Fans were shocked at a surprise feature on Kanye West's 'DONDA'.

Kanye West's 'DONDA' had many impressive moments for fans who had long anticipated the album.

However, there project also featured some surprises - including a snippet from globglogabgalab.

Here's everything you need to know about the surprising feature on 'Remote Control'.

'Remote Control' is the 19th track out of a total of 27 and originally was supposed to feature Kid Cudi, however a new, more questionable feature took his place.

The rap song features a sample from Tony Halstead as The Globglogabgalab in the show 'Strawinsky and the Mysterious House'.

Kanye also previewed the sample during his final listening party.

Kanye is let to share what exactly inspired him to choose this feature, however fans have shared some thoughts of their own.

One fan believes Kanye's daughter North must have showed him the cartoon.

whilst another said: "Kanye took Cudi off “Remote Control” but kept this mf" followed by a picture of the character.

Ik North showed Kanye the globglogabgalab😂😭 — ziggy (@z7ggy) August 27, 2021

Kanye took Cudi off “Remote Control” but kept this mf😑 pic.twitter.com/Bw2HQ0aNVp — D.M. (@cdmayfield) August 29, 2021

Other fans are hoping that Kanye will drop a Pt.2 that features Kid Cudi, writing: "I’m going to keep praying that Kanye adds a Remote Control Pt. 2 with Cudi’s verse on it. One can dream!".

However, fans seem to love the track regardless, with one Tweeter saying the song proves West is "undisputedly the greatest artist of all time".

I’m going to keep praying that Kanye adds a Remote Control Pt. 2 with Cudi’s verse on it. One can dream! 🙏🏽 — The Cudi Zone (@CudiZoners) August 30, 2021

the last 15 seconds of remote control prove kanye is undisputedly the greatest artist of all time pic.twitter.com/0jKW6cCtZc — Chris-Juan (@_skosan) August 29, 2021

Soulja Boy previously spoke on the surprising track, taking to Twitter to beef the 'DONDA' rapper for apparently removing his verse from the song.

What are your thoughts on the track? Let us know @capitalxtra.