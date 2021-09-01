Does Kanye West's 'DONDA' feature a sample from Globglogabgalab?

1 September 2021, 17:16

Fans were shocked at a surprise feature on Kanye West's 'DONDA'.

Kanye West's 'DONDA' had many impressive moments for fans who had long anticipated the album.

However, there project also featured some surprises - including a snippet from globglogabgalab.

Who sings Kanye West - 'Donda chant'? What is it about? Full track meaning explained

Here's everything you need to know about the surprising feature on 'Remote Control'.

'Remote Control' is the 19th track out of a total of 27 and originally was supposed to feature Kid Cudi, however a new, more questionable feature took his place.

The rap song features a sample from Tony Halstead as The Globglogabgalab in the show 'Strawinsky and the Mysterious House'.

Kanye also previewed the sample during his final listening party.

Kanye is let to share what exactly inspired him to choose this feature, however fans have shared some thoughts of their own.

One fan believes Kanye's daughter North must have showed him the cartoon.

whilst another said: "Kanye took Cudi off “Remote Control” but kept this mf" followed by a picture of the character.

Other fans are hoping that Kanye will drop a Pt.2 that features Kid Cudi, writing: "I’m going to keep praying that Kanye adds a Remote Control Pt. 2 with Cudi’s verse on it. One can dream!".

However, fans seem to love the track regardless, with one Tweeter saying the song proves West is "undisputedly the greatest artist of all time".

Soulja Boy previously spoke on the surprising track, taking to Twitter to beef the 'DONDA' rapper for apparently removing his verse from the song.

What are your thoughts on the track? Let us know @capitalxtra.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Kanye West News

Kanye West 'Donda Chant' is dedicated to his mother

Who sings Kanye West - 'Donda chant'? What is it about? Full track meaning explained
Jail Pt.2 features DaBaby and Marilyn Manson

Kanye West 'Jail Pt. 2' feat. DaBaby & Marilyn Manson lyrics meaning explained
Kanye West new album 'Donda' features and collaborations

Kanye West new album 'Donda' features and collaborations

Kanye West 'Donda' release time: When is the rapper dropping his new album?

Kanye West 'Donda' release time: When is the rapper dropping his new album?
Marilyn Manson, DaBaby & more appear on-stage at Kanye West's 'Donda' listening event

Who was on stage at Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ listening event? Marilyn Manson, Shenseea & more

More News

DaBaby has been accused of 'ruining' Essence

DaBaby slammed for 'ruining' Wizkid and Tems 'Essence' with new freestyle
Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album cover by Damien Hirst explained

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album cover by Damien Hirst explained

Drake

Fans believe Kourtney has sub-tweeted Scott

Kourtney Kardashian responds to ex Scott Disick dissing relationship with Travis Barker
Soulja Boy and Kanye West 'Remote Control' song beef explained

Soulja Boy and Kanye West 'Remote Control' song beef explained
Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2021: release date, songs, tracklist & more

Drake