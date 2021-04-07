Kanye West documentary 21-years in the making is 'bought by Netflix for $30m'

Kanye West's upcoming documentary has been in the works for over two decades. It will feature unseen footage of the rapper.

Kanye West's documentary has reportedly been bought by Netflix for a whopping $30million. The upcoming documentary is set to feature never-before-seen footage of the rapper's life.

The 43-year-old rapper, who is currently going through a public divorce with soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian, will be featuring in a multi-part series.

The documentary has been in the making for over two decades.

Kanye West's documentary will reveal unseen footage of the rapper. Picture: Getty

According to Billboard, the project is currently unnamed. The documentary will be created and made by of Kanye's directors Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons and Chike Ozah, in collaboration with TIME Studios.

An insider close to the project reportedly told the publication that Kanye has given the duo the go ahead to portray his life story.

The documentary is expected to go into Kanye's music career, his fashion career as well as his presidential campaign rally. It will feature unseen clips of Kanye, from over the years.

While there is not information about the project yet, the series is expected to be released on Netflix later this year.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are currently going through a high-profile divorce. Picture: Getty

The news of Kanye's Netflix documentary comes just over a month after Kanye's former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, revealed he will be creating a tell-all documentary about his experience working with the rapper.

Aside from Kanye's documentary, he is currently going through a divorce after his split from Kim Kardashian.

At the beginning of March, Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce for “irreconcilable differences”.

Kanye West reportedly blocked Kim Kardashian from contacting him before their divorce. The rapper requested for Kim to contact him through his security.

Kanye West has not yet commented on his upcoming documentary.