Kanye West documentary 21-years in the making is 'bought by Netflix for $30m'

7 April 2021, 12:42

Kanye West's upcoming documentary has been in the works for over two decades. It will feature unseen footage of the rapper.

Kanye West's documentary has reportedly been bought by Netflix for a whopping $30million. The upcoming documentary is set to feature never-before-seen footage of the rapper's life.

What is Kanye West's net worth in 2021?

The 43-year-old rapper, who is currently going through a public divorce with soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian, will be featuring in a multi-part series.

The documentary has been in the making for over two decades.

Kanye West's documentary will reveal unseen footage of the rapper
Kanye West's documentary will reveal unseen footage of the rapper. Picture: Getty

According to Billboard, the project is currently unnamed. The documentary will be created and made by of Kanye's directors Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons and Chike Ozah, in collaboration with TIME Studios.

An insider close to the project reportedly told the publication that Kanye has given the duo the go ahead to portray his life story.

The documentary is expected to go into Kanye's music career, his fashion career as well as his presidential campaign rally. It will feature unseen clips of Kanye, from over the years.

While there is not information about the project yet, the series is expected to be released on Netflix later this year.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are currently going through a high-profile divorce.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are currently going through a high-profile divorce. Picture: Getty

The news of Kanye's Netflix documentary comes just over a month after Kanye's former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, revealed he will be creating a tell-all documentary about his experience working with the rapper.

Aside from Kanye's documentary, he is currently going through a divorce after his split from Kim Kardashian.

At the beginning of March, Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce for “irreconcilable differences”.

Kanye West reportedly blocked Kim Kardashian from contacting him before their divorce. The rapper requested for Kim to contact him through his security.

Kanye West has not yet commented on his upcoming documentary.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kanye West News

Latest Kanye West News

What is Kanye West's net worth?

What is Kanye West's net worth in 2021?

Kanye West 'blocked Kim Kardashian from contacting him' before divorce

Kanye West 'blocked Kim Kardashian from contacting him' before divorce
Drake sparks hilarious memes with ‘Wants and Needs’ Kanye West lyric

Drake sparks hilarious memes with ‘Wants and Needs’ Kanye West lyric

Drake

North West, 7, sparks hilarious memes after her oil painting goes viral

North West, 7, sparks hilarious Twitter memes with viral oil painting
Jeffree Star addresses Kanye West dating rumours in new video

Jeffree Star addresses Kanye West dating rumours in new video

More News

Kim Kardashian West is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

Kim Kardashian West is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

Who is Future's girlfriend Dess Dior? Instagram, age and net worth revealed

Who is Future's girlfriend Dess Dior? Instagram, age and net worth revealed
Is Tyga on OnlyFans, does he have a sex tape and what are the leaked pictures?

Is Tyga on OnlyFans, does he have a sex tape and what are the leaked pictures?
What is DMX's net worth in 2021?

What is DMX's net worth in 2021?

Cher addresses backlash over controversial George Floyd tweet.

Cher addresses backlash over controversial George Floyd tweet