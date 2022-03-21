Kanye West banned from performing at the Grammys over 'online behaviour'

The rapper has been barred from performing at the prestigious award show due to his recent social media antics.

Kanye West has been banned from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his “concerning online behaviour,” according to a rep for Ye.

The 44-year-old rapper has recently been called out for his explosive rants on social media. Whether Ye is dissing his ex-wife, Kim's new beau Pete Davidson, or taking aim at Kim herself, the rapper has been publicly scrutinised for his actions.

Kanye West was recently banned from Instagram for 24 hours after violating their policy. Picture: Getty

According to The Blast, West’s rep revealed that the artist’s team received a phone call on Friday night (Mar 18) informing him he had been removed from the lineup of performers for the show due to his “concerning online behaviour.”

The Blast report claims “Our sources say Kanye’s team isn’t surprised by the decision.”

West – who legally changed his name to Ye – is nominated for five 2022 Grammy Awards. The 'Off The Grid' rapper was seemingly a planned performer that had not been named as a performer when the list was released on Tuesday.

A rep for West sent Variety a link to that story, stating“This is confirmed”.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have gone IG official with each other amid ongoing Kanye West online feud,. Picture: Instagram

While some fans agree that having West on live TV would be risky due to his previous outburst, other fans have argued that he has unfairly been blackballed based on his mental health.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: "Grammys or not, Kanye is a brand risk in so many ways if you can’t see this idk what to tell you" while another added: "The Rise and Fall of Kanye begins. He’s gon be blackballed from more than just this if he keeps up his social media antics".

Another fan wrote: "As he should be, especially since the person he levied racial slurs against is HOSTING the *live show* No one needs Ye drama...LIVE.

What HE needs is mental health care & it's shocking that his team keeps enabling his erratic & abusive behavior. Do they NOT CARE about him?!?"

The Game responds to Kanye West being banned from performing at The Grammys on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The report stated the decision was made partially because of concerns over possible interactions between West and Grammy host Trevor Noah; who West used a slur against Noah.

West got banned from Instagram following the racial slur aimed at Noah, after the Daily Show host made a comment regarding Ye's split with Kardashian.

In response, Noah wrote, “I’ll be honest with you — what I see from the situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything.”

Rumours suggested that Noah had Ye banned from performing at The Grammys, and the comedian and host addressed it on Twitter.

I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 20, 2022

On Sunday (Mar 20) Noah wrote: "I said counsel Kanye," Noah wrote, "not cancel Kanye."

A source close to Noah told E! News that the host himself "never asked the Grammys to ban Kanye from performing" at the award show

While some people agreed it would not be a good idea to have Ye perform at the Grammys, the recording academy recieved backlash for "blackballing" the rapper.

Some fans claimed that it was part of a racist or anti-hip-hop narrative or they wanted to punish Ye for previously urinating on a Grammy Award in 2020.

In other Grammy-related news, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. has said he argued to expand the number of Album of the Year nominees from eight to 10, beginning with the 2022 awards, as hip-hop was not represented — and the beneficiary of that decision was Kanye's album Donda.