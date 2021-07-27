adidas Yeezy Day 2021: restock, dates and everything you need to know

27 July 2021, 12:40

adidas Yeezy Day 2021: restock, dates and everything you need to know. Picture: Getty/Yeezy

Listen up, sneakerheads - Yeezy is about to release and restock some new kicks and some old favourites.

Ahead of the release of his upcoming album DONDA, Kanye West is dropping some new sneakers next month on Yeezy Day 2021. That's right people, it's officially Yeezy Szn.

Kanye West new album 2021 'Donda': tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

On August 2nd, Yeezy Day 2021 is set to go live on Yeezy Supply, Yeezy.com, and adidas CONFIRMED. Get ready for a big-time celebration of some of Yeezy's hottest drops!

Ahead of the release of his new album DONDA, Kanye West is dropping some new kicks on Yeezy Day 2021. Picture: Getty

While a full list of styles set to be featured in Yeezy Day 2021 is yet to be officially all announced, Hypebeast reports that the drop will include multiple releases and restocks, including the debut of the Yeezy 700 V3 'Dark Glow' and the long-awaited return of the Yeezy Boost 700 'Wave Runner.'

Fans can surely expect plenty of surprises on the day, including the return of some of your favourite Yeezy styles.

The first Yeezy Day took place in August 2019, where around 30 different pairs of Yeezys were released over a 14-hour period in 30-minute increments on the adidas webstore and YEEZY Supply.

