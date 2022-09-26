Kanye West compares ex Kim Kardashian to Queen Elizabeth II in bizarre Instagram post

26 September 2022, 14:48

Kanye West has revealed that he is still not over ex Kim Kardashian in a new Instagram post.

Rapper Kanye West has bizarrely compared ex-wife Kim Kardashian to the late Queen Elizabeth II in a new Instagram post.

He indicated that he is still not over his ex as well as expressing condolences in the wake of the Queen's death as he referred to Kim as his own 'Queen'.

Kanye's Instagram rants came as Kim flew to Milan to debut her collection with designer Dolce & Gabbana, with sister Khloe and mum Kris in tow.

What Kanye West said about Sierra Canyon, Victoria Villarroel & Pete Davidson in his Instagram rant

Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

On his Instagram stories, Kanye wrote this text against a black background: 'London I know how you feel. I lost my Queen too.'

Alongside this post, Kanye uploaded a barrage of screenshots, cryptic messages and pictures of his children to his Instagram story.

He appears to have referenced the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died this month at the age of 96.

Kim Kardashian "ready to date someone older" after Pete Davidson split

Kanye went on an Instagram rant on Sunday night about Kim.
Kanye went on an Instagram rant on Sunday night about Kim. Picture: Instagram

Despite being declared legally single, Kanye has been thinking and posting about ex Kim and her relationships since the split.

In a now infamous Instagram rant a few weeks ago, Kanye spoke out about his dislike for his children attending a private school and not his 'Donda Academy', as well as speaking about Kim's now ex Pete Davidson.

"Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit", he posted to Instagram, dragging Pete into his rant despite Kim's split from the actor a month before.

Kanye West admits that he's never read a book

Kanye dragged Pete Davidson into his rant.
Kanye dragged Pete Davidson into his rant. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Kim seemed to be living it up in Milan with her children and family as she celebrated the launch of her D&G collection.

She posted a series of pictures from her time in Italy at fashion week, documenting her new collection.

Kim has yet to comment on Kanye's tirade of posts on Instagram.

