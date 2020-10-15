John Legend dedicates emotional 'Never Break' performance to Chrissy Teigen

John Legend dedicates emotional 'Never Break' performance to Chrissy Teigen. Picture: Getty

The singer dedicated the performance to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, just weeks after they suffered a miscarriage.

John Legend dedicated his heartfelt Billboard Music Awards performance to his wife Chrissy Teigen on Wednesday (Oct14).

The 41-year-old singer delivered an emotional rendition of his song Never Break, leading many fans to sympathise with the couples pain.

The "All Of Me" singer's performance was the first time he had returned to the stage, since he and Teigen, 34, suffered the loss of their baby.

Kelly Clarkson introduced John to the stage, stating to the audience: 'He and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world, the highs and the lows'.

'Our hearts go out to you both in this very difficult time and I'm thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us for the very special performance, possibly my favorite of the night,' Clarkson went on.

While trying to stop himself from getting emotional, John's rendition of the ballad evoked deep emotion from the audience.

John sang his heart out, and at points his voice cracked as he held back his tears.

He sang the lyrics 'Who knows about tomorrow? We don't know what's in the stars, I just know I'll always follow the light in your heart' which touched many.

John Legend delivers emotional performance of “Never Break” off his latest album for #BBMAs. 🎹 pic.twitter.com/Q2rw7ivhLI — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 15, 2020

Last month, Chrissy announced that she and John had lost their baby in a heart shattering Instagram post.

Sharing photos from the hospital, Teigen wrote "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

Chrissy continued "We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital."

"But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever".

We wish the best for the couple. Watch John's performance above.