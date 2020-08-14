Chrissy Teigen & John Legend confirm third pregnancy with baby bump reveal

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend confirm third pregnancy. Picture: Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their third child - congratulations!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have confirmed that they're expecting their third child.

The former Sports Illustrated model, 34, teased her growing baby bump in the new music video for husband John's new single, 'Wild', which sent the rumour mill spinning.

Hours later, Chrissy took to Twitter to share an at-home video of herself holding her bump. "Look at this third baby s**t," she said, with her hand at the top of her stomach. "What the..."

The couple already have two children - a four-year-old daughter, Luna, and a two-year-old son, Miles.

At the end of the romantic music video, John, 41, can be seen cradling his wife's small baby bump on a white sandy beach as Luna and Miles join them.

Chrissy and John married in 2013 in Como, Italy after six years of dating. They welcomed Luna in 2016, and Miles two years later in 2018, both through IVF.

Last year, Chrissy revealed that she had planned on waiting a while before having another child. "Gonna try to wait a few years before trying again. These guys are exhausting!" she said.

John, 41, can be seen cradling his wife's small baby bump in the 'Wild' music video. Picture: YouTube

The couple already have two children - a four-year-old daughter, Luna, and a two-year-old son, Miles. Picture: Instagram

During an honest interview with Glamour magazine, Chrissy opened up about her struggle with postnatal depression she said she experienced after giving birth to Luna.

"It was a sad existence. There were no highs. It was a flatline of life for a few months," she said. "You hear these horrific stories of people not seeing their child as theirs, or wanting to hurt them, and I never felt that way. That's why I put off getting it checked as I hated myself, not my child."