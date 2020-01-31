Joe Budden suggests Justin Bieber "needs" black artists in order to be successful

The rapper responded after Bieber teased his upcoming 'Yummy' remix with Summer Walker.

Joe Budden has insinuated that Justin Bieber "needs" the help of black artists in order for his music to be successful.

The rapper, 39, spoke out after the 25-year-old singer teased the upcoming remix of his new comeback single 'Yummy', which he says will feature R&B singer Summer Walker.

"Might have to drop this @IAMSUMMERWALKER #yummy remix next week," Justin tweeted. Budden seemed less than impressed however, as he clapped back, "You sure seem to need us."

When asked by a fan why he sending "hate" towards the Bieber, Joe claimed he was actually sharing his thoughts on the current state of the music industry as a whole.

"Not hate.. totally aside from his racist ‘n****r’ harmonizing on multiple vids, I’m standing on US being pop while labeled urban.. & his last few weeks have been great to highlight that point… i don’t know the kid, but i don’t hate on a soul," Budden wrote.

Budden appeared to be echoing the thoughts of Tyler, The Creator, who recently made a similar argument after picking up his first Grammy Award at last Sunday's ceremony.

"I’m very grateful that what I made could be acknowledged in a world like this but also it sucks that when guys that look like me do anything that’s genre bending or anything they always put it in a rapper/urban category.

"I dont like that “urban” word. It’s just a politically correct way to say the “n” word to me. So when I hear that I’m just like ‘why cant we just be in pop.’ Half of me felt like the rap nomination was like a back handed compliment."

At the time of writing, Bieber is yet to address Budden's comments.