Joe Budden called out for assuming K-Pop group BTS is from China

The media personality has been labelled 'racist' and 'xenophobic' following his shocking comments about K-Pop group BTS.

Joe Budden has been called out on social media after wrongly assuming that the Korean boy band BTS is from China.

During a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the 41-year-old media personality said that he “hates” BTS for no reason, and incorrectly said that they’re from China.

Joe Budden has been labelled 'racist' and 'xenophobic' following his comments about BTS. Picture: Getty

Budden said: “I hate them BTS n****s,” Budden said. “Do I need a reason? I hate them n****s. I don’t have to divulge my reason to you, I just hate them n****s.”

The former rapper continued: “I don’t wanna hear that s***, I don’t wanna see them dance moves, I don’t wanna see you come down in the sky in a little umbrella,” he said as he referred to BTS Oscars performance on Sunday (Apr 3).

He did not stop there. Budden further went on to criticise the band's performance, saying: “I don’t wanna see [you]... come from the audience and link up like Voltron and do all of the 98 Degrees moves. I don’t wanna see none of this s***.”

“I know they big, I know it’s China, I don’t wanna see it,” Budden said, to which his co-host Parks Vallely told him they’re Korean. “I don’t want to see Korean-Sync.”

BTS is a K-Pop boy band from South Korea. Picture: Getty

The 'Pump It Up' rapper was heavily criticised on social media, being called out for his "racist" and "xenophobic" comments.

One fan wrote: “Did Joe Budden really just say BTS was from China? Man if you’re gonna go after someone at least do your homework first,” one fan wrote.

Joe Budden states he will not be 'bullied' out of his music opinion. Picture: Twitter

Another fan wrote: "Just heard the Joe Budden podcast clip of him hating BTS. Just say you are racist and xenophobic, alot quicker than claiming you hate them but "don't need to have a reason". Shut the f**k up. They are more successful than you will ever be. Continue to be jealous"

A third Twitter user added: "We don’t give a f**k if Joe Budden doesn’t like BTS, but ya need to realize the man is being racist towards them. Joe is irrelevant he needs to focus on that podcast of him"

See other fan reactions below.

What I am about to say is not very pleasant. I heard the joe budden podcast. I listened to it shocked, I couldn't understand how someone could publicly say they "hate someone" for no reason at all. But I realized one thing. I realized how alienated BTS are being treated still. + — sj⁷ (@sevenbngtn) April 6, 2022

@JoeBudden Joe Budden you're lame. Why talk about BTS when they're literally the biggest band in the WORLD. THEY HAVE MILLIONS OF FANS, SOLD OUT SHOWS WORLDWIDE, TOUR AND SOLD OUT IN EVERY FREAKING COUNTRY and you run A DANG PODCAST. SO YOU REALLY NEED TO JUST MIND YOUR BUSINESS! — xluvbtsx (@xluvbtsx_) April 6, 2022

joe budden literally admitting to hating bts for no reason and being racist towards them on his podcast — pooh bear 🐻 (@ughjuuI) April 6, 2022

Love the Joe Budden Podcast but I am perfectly ok with everyone dragging him. Its ok not to like a band but he gave absolutely no reason why he "Hated" BTS besides the fact he hated BTS.... — ......... (@NoIdeaWhyIAm) April 7, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Budden responded to the criticism, writing: “Like ima get bullied outta my music opinion lol.”

The podcast host also replied to a fan who called him out for assuming that BTS is from China.

Joe Budden calls BTS' music 'assembly belt pop'. Picture: Twitter

“Why do men always bother us with their unwanted (racist) stupid opinions? You said you hated them for no reason and you called them Chinese how is that a music opinion.” the fan wrote on Twitter.

Budden responded, writing: “Oh stop it, I made a mistake and was corrected… and then played a White boy band lol Foh.”

Many fans have taken to social media to call out the rapper and hold him accountable for his comments.

