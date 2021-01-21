Jennifer Lopez roasted for singing 'Let's Get Loud' during Biden inauguration

Jennifer Lopez roasted for singing 'Let's Get Loud' during Biden inauguration. Picture: Getty

The singer left some viewers baffled as she performed at Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

Jennifer Lopez received much praise for her performance at President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on Wednesday (20 Jan), but there was one moment that left some viewers confused.

The 51-year-old singer took to the stage to perform a medley of two songs during her performance, 'This Land is Your Land' and 'America the Beautiful'.

Towards the end of her rendition, Lopez belted the words 'Let's Get Loud' - an ode to her hit single of the same name from her 1999 debut album On the 6.

Jennifer Lopez sang at Biden's inauguration on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

While some viewers applauded the songstress on the personal touch, others criticised her for giving her own song a nod during Biden's inauguration.

"Jennifer just had to throw in one LETS GET LOUD in the middle of that melody," wrote one Twitter user.

"I am crying right now and it’s not because of this historical moment. It’s because Jennifer Lopez shouted Let’s get loud at the dang US Capitol for Inauguration," tweeted one.

"JENNIFER LOPEZ DID NOT REMIX LETS GET LOUD W THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND," tweeted another.

JENNIFER LOPEZ DID NOT REMIX LETS GET LOUD W THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND 😭😭😭 — eliya (@e1iya) January 20, 2021

I am crying right now and it’s not because of this historical moment. It’s because Jennifer Lopez shouted Let’s get loud at the dang US Capitol for Inauguration. — Jasmine Styles (@JasmineStylesTV) January 20, 2021

I'm not over J. Lo screaming "Let's get loud" in the middle of patriotic songs. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) January 21, 2021

Joe Biden: It's on all of us, we the people, to rebuild the spirit of this natio-



JLo:

LET'S GET LOUDDDDDDDDD pic.twitter.com/3f4JKFUGMQ — Vinny Sheu (@vinnysheu) January 20, 2021

JLo rewriting This Land Is Your Land as a JLo greatest hits medley pic.twitter.com/aLVm1t55r1 — Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) January 20, 2021

Despite the subtle roasting, Lopez has certainly been booked and busy over the past twelve months.

Prior to the inauguration, the multi-hyphenate headlined the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira last February, as well as "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" last month.