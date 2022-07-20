Jason Derulo buys $3.6 million mansion for ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes
20 July 2022, 11:44 | Updated: 20 July 2022, 11:50
Despite the couple not being together, Jason Derulo has purchased an LA mansion for his ex.
Jason Derulo has bought his ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes a $3.6 million house in California.
The singer and model share a son, Jason, 1, together.
The new pad has five bedrooms and bathrooms, including a pool with built-in spa, a cinema room and outdoor BBQ area.
The 'Trumpets' singer purchased the house in March after he saw a career resurgence thanks to his success with social media, including video platform TikTok.
The two are co-parenting their son together, and have been broken up for almost a year.
Jena has shown off the house on her Instagram stories, where she is decorating the pad to her taste, including a white wraparound sofa, and a black and gold kitchen.
Her son's bedroom features a large gold foil sign which reads "Jason King" above his bed.
They began dating in March 2020 and welcomed Jason Jr in May 2021. By September 2021 the couple had split, calling Jena an "amazing mother" in a tweet confirming the news.
Since breaking up, the couple have been spotted with and without their son, and was recently spotted together at a runway show at Miami Swim Week.
The 10,000 square foot property is in Encino, California, which is a neighbourhood just outside Los Angeles.
The master bedroom has an arched ceiling and its own private balcony that overlooks landscaped gardens and the greater Los Angeles area.