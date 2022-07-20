Jason Derulo buys $3.6 million mansion for ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes

Despite the couple not being together, Jason Derulo has purchased an LA mansion for his ex.

Jason Derulo has bought his ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes a $3.6 million house in California.

The singer and model share a son, Jason, 1, together.

The new pad has five bedrooms and bathrooms, including a pool with built-in spa, a cinema room and outdoor BBQ area.

The two co-parent their son Jason Jr together. Picture: Instagram

The 'Trumpets' singer purchased the house in March after he saw a career resurgence thanks to his success with social media, including video platform TikTok.

The two are co-parenting their son together, and have been broken up for almost a year.

Jena's gold and black kitchen. Picture: Instagram

Jena has shown off the house on her Instagram stories, where she is decorating the pad to her taste, including a white wraparound sofa, and a black and gold kitchen.

Her son's bedroom features a large gold foil sign which reads "Jason King" above his bed.

The couple are still close despite not being together. Picture: Instagram

They began dating in March 2020 and welcomed Jason Jr in May 2021. By September 2021 the couple had split, calling Jena an "amazing mother" in a tweet confirming the news.

Since breaking up, the couple have been spotted with and without their son, and was recently spotted together at a runway show at Miami Swim Week.

The 10,000 square foot property is in Encino, California, which is a neighbourhood just outside Los Angeles.

The master bedroom has an arched ceiling and its own private balcony that overlooks landscaped gardens and the greater Los Angeles area.