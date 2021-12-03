Drake makes YK Osiris perform "Worth It" to pay off his $60k debt

YK Osiris just cleared his 60k debt that he owed Drake

YK Osiris somehow owes everybody money, and last night on Instagram he revealed that he owed Drake 60k!!!

“😂😂😂 @champagnepapi said if I sing , my 60k I owe him is clear lol 😂 welp ‼️‼️ I had to clear that debt” YK Osiris wrote in the caption. “This what happens when u owe 60,000 🤦‍♂️. “The real sh*t doe “😂😂😂”

The video, which was taken at Drake’s house, the Certified Lover Boy confronted YK Osiris and gave him an ultimatum: he could either pay him back the $60,000 he owes or perform his song 'Worth It'. YK Osiris had to decide which one was better and chose to perform.

Giving fans a tour of Drake Toronto home, he showed his fans a more detailed look into the Hotline Bling rapper’s living quarters.

After walking into Drake’s full-sized basketball court and piano room, YK Osiris took a look inside Drake’s trophy room where all of his accolades including his Grammys, iHeartRadio awards, MTV trophies, Billboard awards and more were on full display.

Posting to his IG stories, he can be heard saying, "God, this is what you call f**king greatness, man. This is what you call f**king greatness. It’s crazy, man. This is what I look up to, I swear to God on my life. On my son, I do. Oh my God. Wow. It’s nasty, man. It’s nasty in here. Sh*t get real messy, man".

