XXXTentacion's friend addresses claims Drake stole late rapper's flow

XXXTentacion's friend DJ Scheme talks on Drake copying XXXTentacion's flow. Picture: Getty

XXXTentacion's friend DJ Scheme has spoken on XXXTentacion's feud with Drake, where people accused the Canadian rapper of stealing X's flow.

In a new interview with Adam22 and No Jumper, the late rapper's associates DJ Scheme and Danny Towers discussed the time fans accused Drake of stealing X's flow.

XXXTentaction and Drizzy had a slight feud over the song "Look At Me". The famous track was X's first big hit and look into the industry.

The song ended up blowing up when he was in jail.

At the time the song was at it's height, Drake released More Life, which featured the song "KMT" with South London rapper Giggs.

That record features a flow that fans have drawn back to XXXTentacion, eerily similar to that of "Look At Me." While the beef boosted X's profile, things could have easily gone in the other direction.

"It was a sh*t song though," said DJ Scheme about Drake's "KMT."

"I think that Drake makes some decent music, some pretty good music, and that was not good. It was not his best."

Danny Towers, who was part of the Members Only collective, chimed in on the conversation.

Towers said "Obviously, everyone likes Drake's music but I felt it was kind of ridiculous to say that you've never heard of [XXXTentacion.]"

He continued "That was kind of crazy. It's very hard for me to believe that he hadn't heard of him."

DJ Scheme gave a summary to the situation and believes the slight tension between X and Drale worked out in the late rapper's favour. He also said the rapper will always be viewed as a legend.

Watch the full video above at the 1:32:52 mark.