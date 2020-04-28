Drake records video message for health workers after revealing he was treated in hospital

28 April 2020, 12:43

Drake went to hospital with a foot injury recently
Drake went to hospital with a foot injury recently. Picture: Getty/Twitter

During Canada's COVID-19 TV special 'Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble', Drake revealed his hospital visit.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Drake took to Instagram Live for a chat with his father and revealed that he'd been tested for COVID-19, however, the results were negative.

> Drake's luxury custom mattress costs almost $400,000

But whilst appearing on the Canadian TV special 'Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble', which saw stars perform to raise money for the fight against COVID-19, Drizzy revealed he'd been in hospital just a week ago.

Drake reveals he went to hospital during coronavirus pandemic
Drake reveals he went to hospital during coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty

In his speech during 'Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble', Drake revealed that his hispital trip hadn't been to do with coronavirus but that he'd suffered a foot injury.

Drake explained, "I wanna send all my love, all my gratitude, all my support out to the frontline workers, the first responders, the healthcare workers."

He went on, "I actually ended up in the hsopital the other day due to a foot injury and just to see the morale, the smiles, the high spirits one evryone's face that I got to encounter in that situation, despite everything going on it's just incredible."

Drizzy then encouraged people to find their craft whilst they stay at home and isolate from the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper said, "I want to urge everybody, in their own space to find the silver lining. What I mean when I say that is if you have a craft that can be worked on from home, it is an amazing thing to keep on working, keep your mind stimulated."

Drizzy has previously said that he's been working on a new album and he's had plenty of time to do that during quarantine, so let's hope we see it pretty soon!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Drake News

Drake owns a rare mattress by Swedish luxury bed maker Hästens.

Drake's luxury custom mattress costs almost $400,000

Fans debate over who has better songs, Drake or Jay-Z?

Drake & Jay-Z fans spark fierce debate over which rapper has better songs
Charlamagne Tha God offers his thoughts on Drake's "Toosie Slide"

Charlamagne Tha God says he doesn't respect Drake's 'Toosie Slide' & thinks it's "wack"
Drake has given fans an inside look at his Toronto mega mansion.

Inside Drake's multi-million dollar Toronto mega mansion

The three artists FaceTimed an 11-year-old fan battling cancer during his last days

Drake, The Weeknd & J. Cole all FaceTime fan, 11, days before he passed away from cancer

More News

Kanye West has disputed Forbes' recent conformation of the rapper's billionaire status.

Kanye West accuses Forbes of lying about his billionaire status: "It’s $3.3 billion"

Kanye West

Diddy shows his fans his Kim Porter monument

Diddy reveals rose garden monument for late ex Kim Porter as he says she was "the one"
Fans think they spotted a secret message for Kylie Jenner in Jordyn Woods' new post.

Jordyn Woods 'sends cryptic Instagram message' to ex-BFF Kylie Jenner
M Huncho reveals his isolation activities

M Huncho reveals his isolation routine and talks 'becoming Mayor Of London'
Michella Obama's new 'Becoming' documentary on Netflix will give a 'rare and up-close' look into the former First Lady's life.

Michelle Obama 'Becoming' documentary announced for Netflix release