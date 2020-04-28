Drake records video message for health workers after revealing he was treated in hospital

Drake went to hospital with a foot injury recently. Picture: Getty/Twitter

During Canada's COVID-19 TV special 'Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble', Drake revealed his hospital visit.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Drake took to Instagram Live for a chat with his father and revealed that he'd been tested for COVID-19, however, the results were negative.

But whilst appearing on the Canadian TV special 'Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble', which saw stars perform to raise money for the fight against COVID-19, Drizzy revealed he'd been in hospital just a week ago.

Drake reveals he went to hospital during coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty

In his speech during 'Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble', Drake revealed that his hispital trip hadn't been to do with coronavirus but that he'd suffered a foot injury.

Drake explained, "I wanna send all my love, all my gratitude, all my support out to the frontline workers, the first responders, the healthcare workers."

He went on, "I actually ended up in the hsopital the other day due to a foot injury and just to see the morale, the smiles, the high spirits one evryone's face that I got to encounter in that situation, despite everything going on it's just incredible."

Drake thanks frontline workers on Canada’s Stronger Together special. pic.twitter.com/9fnYzu4a0X — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) April 27, 2020

Drizzy then encouraged people to find their craft whilst they stay at home and isolate from the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper said, "I want to urge everybody, in their own space to find the silver lining. What I mean when I say that is if you have a craft that can be worked on from home, it is an amazing thing to keep on working, keep your mind stimulated."

Drizzy has previously said that he's been working on a new album and he's had plenty of time to do that during quarantine, so let's hope we see it pretty soon!

