Does Drake have a pink diamond on his tooth?

The 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper has been pictured wearing a small pink diamond on his tooth.

Drake, who recently announced the delay of his eagerly-anticipated sixth album Certified Lover Boy, is one of the richest musicians in the world.

So, it's only right that he flexes on us all from time to time, whether it's giving us an inside look at his sprawling Toronto mansion or a glimpse of a pink diamond on his front tooth. As you do.

Drake has been seen sporting a small pink diamond on his front tooth. Picture: The Hollywood Reporter

In 2017, following the release of his playlist project More Life, the 34-year-old Canadian rapper was frequently spotted wearing a tiny pink diamond on his tooth.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the gem was seen sparkling into the camera from Drizzy's smile, and was seen again when the rapper made an appearance at Wimbledon in 2018 to watch Serena Williams.

When the tiny diamond was first spotted, some people thought Drake actually had some food stuck in his teeth. The rapper cheekily clapped back at an Instagram user who made the mistake on one of his posts.

Drake sported a pink diamond on his front tooth during an appearance at Wimbledon in 2018. Picture: Getty

On a photo of the rapper partying with friends, where the diamond could be seen, one user commented, "Lmao all that money and your teeth don’t look clean".

The 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper swiftly returned with a slick response, writing, "I have a pink diamond in my tooth… I brush with activated charcoal before any club night where I will see baddies know datttt." Whew.

So, is the pink diamond an implant? Was it placed on his natural tooth or on a crown? According to Collins Dental, not many dentists would want to harm the natural tooth by placing it on there.

While it's possible a dentist did do that, it's more likely that Drake needed a porcelain crown and made the decision to add a bit of bling to it. Why not!