Does Drake have any dogs?

22 February 2021, 17:30 | Updated: 22 February 2021, 17:41

Does Drake have any dogs?
Does Drake have any dogs? Picture: Getty/Instagram

How many dogs does Drake have? Meet the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper's pets here.

Drake is quite private with his personal life, but occasionally shares snippets with his fans.

The 34-year-old rapper has built quite a family for himself – including his dogs, and of course his adorable son Adonis.

Did Drake diss Vanessa Bryant? How did she respond?

But who are Drake's dogs, and how many does he have?

  1. Does Drake have any dogs?

    Drake rarely shares photos of his dogs, but the rapper definitely does take pride in taking care of them.

    The "God's Plan" rapper currently owns two dogs; Diamond, who is an Akita and Winter, who is an American Bully.

    Find out more about Drizzy's dogs below.

  2. How many dogs does Drake have?

    Drake has two dogs - meet Diamond and Winter.

    Diamond

    In 2016, Drake released his Views album digital booklet – which included an official debut of his dog Diamond.

    The rapper was pictured standing in front of Toronto's stately Langdon Hall, and beside a glossy Rolls Royce in the snow.

    Posing with him in matching fur is what appears to be his new buddy, a black and white dog named Diamond.

    Meet Diamond
    Meet Diamond. Picture: Young Money Entertainment/Cash Money Records

    Before Diamond's appearance in the booklet, Word On Road shared a photo of Diamond as a puppy.

    The dog is an akita, a dog that originates in the mountainous northern regions of Japan.

    Drake shares a photo of Diamond taking over his bed
    Drake shares a photo of Diamond taking over his bed. Picture: Instagram

    In July 2016, Diamond stopped by at John Andrews Pet Salon to get pampered for a grooming session, which reportedly costed $120.

    Diamond as a puppy
    Diamond as a puppy. Picture: Instagram

    Winter

    For Christmas 2016, Drake was gifted a gorgeous snow white American Bully named Winter.

    While the rapper has not shared many photos of Winter, there are some sweet clips of Drizzy sharing kisses with the dog on the MVP Bullies Instagram page.

    See a video of Drake and Winter below.

    Winter was born at MVP Bullies, who is a world-famous breeder of XL American Bullies. The company is located in Atlanta Georgia.

    While most of their puppies sell for around $3-6,000, it is estimated that Winter cost upwards of $20,000, according to Celebrity Pets.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Drake News

Latest Drake News

Did Drake diss Vanessa Bryant? What did she respond?

Did Drake diss Vanessa Bryant? How did she respond?

Drake 'Karaoke' lyrics meaning revealed

Drake 'Karaoke' lyrics meaning revealed

Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2021: release date, songs, tracklist & more
How many songs do Drake and Lil Wayne have together?

How many songs do Drake and Lil Wayne have together?

Does Drake have siblings? Does the rapper have a sister?

Does Drake have siblings? Does the rapper have a sister?

More News

Who is Krept's ex-girlfriend Sasha Ellese? Age, background & Instagram revealed

Who is Krept's ex-girlfriend Sasha Ellese? Age, background & Instagram revealed
What did Boosie Badazz say about Lori Harvey?

What did Boosie Badazz say about Lori Harvey?

DaBaby 'Beatbox' freestyle lyrics meaning revealed

DaBaby 'Beatbox' freestyle lyrics meaning revealed

Krept announces split with long-term girlfriend Sasha Ellese

Krept announces split with long-term girlfriend Sasha Ellese

Who is Kodak Black's girlfriend Mellow Rackz? Age, Instagram and nationality revealed

Who is Kodak Black's girlfriend Mellow Rackz? Age, Instagram and nationality revealed