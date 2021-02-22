Does Drake have any dogs?

Does Drake have any dogs? Picture: Getty/Instagram

How many dogs does Drake have? Meet the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper's pets here.

Drake is quite private with his personal life, but occasionally shares snippets with his fans.

The 34-year-old rapper has built quite a family for himself – including his dogs, and of course his adorable son Adonis.

But who are Drake's dogs, and how many does he have?