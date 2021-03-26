Drake 'Better World Fragrance House' candle line: everything we know

26 March 2021, 12:56

Drake 'Better World Fragrance House' candle line: everything we know. Picture: Getty

Drake has launched his own line of candles, Better World Fragrance House. Here's everything we know so far.

As if it wasn't enough dominating the music industry, Drake has decided to dip his toe into the candle business.

The Canadian rapper, 34, has teamed up with perfumer Michael Carby to create his own line of scented candles, Better World Fragrance House. One of the candles is rumoured to smell like Drizzy himself.

So, how much are these candles going for? And what exactly can you expect to see - and smell - from the luxe products?

Well, at the end of last year, five scents were available to purchase on Revolve as part of a limited release. Right now, all five scents - Williamsburg Forever, Sweeter Tings, Muskoka, Good Thoughts, and Carby Musk - are all sold out.

Carby Musk is the scent though to "smell like Drake", with the Revolve website describing the scent as, "Smooth musk fragrance is introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self.

"Features notes of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet. Actually smells like Drake - it's the personal fragrance he wears, which inspired BWFH."

All of the candles are a soy-wax blend and include a marker to personalise each jar. Over the last few months, the 'Laugh Now Cry Later' hitmaker has been sending the candles outs gifts to his celebrity pals, including his beloved Toronto Raptors basketball team.

The website for Better World Fragrance House currently takes you to a blank landing page, with links to the brand's Instagram page and mailing list.

The official release date for more of the candles to be release is yet to be announced.

Trey Songz