Diddy reveals rose garden monument for late ex Kim Porter as he says she was "the one"

Diddy shows his fans his Kim Porter monument. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Hip-Hop mogul Diddy has shown his fans his monumental statue in honour of late Kim Porter. he also gives a PSA on cherishing "the one".

It’s been over a year since Kim Porter unexpectedly passed away and Diddy often opens up about how much the mother of his children meant to him.

However, this time he has revealed a monument in his garden he has to honour Kim Porter. The hip-hop mogul has previously spent lots of time reflecting on their relationship in his garden - now we know why that location is so significant.

The 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Sean John Combs, has shown his massive statue built in Kim Porter's honor.

During an Instagram Live session with rapper Fat Joe, Diddy reveals that he often speaks to her shrine.

Diddy also said he got the statue built three years before her death after being inspired by her on a spiritual retreat.

While showing off the huge monument in his rose garden, Diddy gave a PSA and warned his viewers cherish “the one” for them. He also revealed that he still has regrets for how he treated Kim when she was here.

Kim Porter was 47 when she sadly passed away. Porter had been a longtime love of Diddy, and the two shared three children together.

Although they were not a couple at the time of her death, they had unconditional love for one another. They shared a close-knit family including 12-year-old twin daughters and a son, 21.