Diddy pays tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. on the anniversary of the death

Diddy has paid tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. on the 24th anniversary of his death.

The 51-year-old music mogul, who managed Biggie's career in the nineties prior to his tragic passing, shared a photo of the rapper smiling on Instagram on Tuesday (March 9).

"B.I.G. FOREVER!!!!!!! We love and miss you King!!!!!" wrote Diddy alongside the image.

Biggie's mentor Diddy paid homage to the late rapper on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@diddy

Diddy - whose real name is Sean Combs - signed Biggie to his record label, Bad Boy Records, upon its launch in 1993. Biggie's debut album, Ready to Die, dropped a year later in 1994, his only album released before his death.

The Brooklyn native was killed in an infamous drive-by shooting in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997, following an after-party for the 1997 Soul Train Music Awards. He was 24-years-old.

Biggie was shot four times while travelling in the passenger seat of a vehicle with his entourage, while his mentor Diddy travelled behind in another vehicle with security.

In Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, the Netflix documentary about the life and career of Biggie Smalls, Diddy tells the camera, "Biggie blew up overnight. You have no origins for what rap planet this guy came from."