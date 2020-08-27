Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp accused of singing 'N word' to Chris Brown song

27 August 2020, 11:14

Noah Schnapp accused of singing the n-word to Chris Brown song
Noah Schnapp accused of singing the n-word to Chris Brown song. Picture: Getty

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on Stranger Things has been slammed for allegedly ainging the n-word.

By Matt Tarr

Stranger Things has become one of Netflix's biggest success over the last few years, but one of the show's stars has recently made headlines for the wrong reasons after he allegedly sang the n-word to a Chris Brown song.

> Chris Brown claps back at being dragged into Tory Lanez shooting incident

Noah Schapp, who plays one of the show's main characters Will Byers, has been accused of using the racial slur as a video of him singing along to Chris Brown and Lil Dicky's track 'Freaky Friday' emerged.

Noah Schnap has denied singing the n-word to a Chris Brown song
Noah Schnap has denied singing the n-word to a Chris Brown song. Picture: Getty

In the video, Schnapp can be seen singing along to the song and whilst he doesn't appear to censor his use of the n-word, the actor has since spoken out to claim he was actually saying the word "neighbour".

Posting a statement on Instagram after the video surfaced, Schnapp said, "Hi guys, recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing while singing the word 'neighbour' over the n word."

He added, "i would truly never say the n word and i'm not the type of person. I genuinely have never used that word in my life. using the word 'neighbour' in that song was just something my camp friends and i did [sic]."

Noah Schnapp released a statement denying his use of the n-word
Noah Schnapp released a statement denying his use of the n-word. Picture: Instagram

Concluding, Schnapp said, "i apologize for using a replacement word. it is not my place to use one and i should of kept my mouth shut. i understand why it is found offensive and i am so sorry. [sic]".

Social media was filled with posts condemning Schnapp, with the #noahschnappisoverparty hashtag emerging shortly after the clip came to light.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown new album 2020: Everything we know so far

Chris Brown new album 'Breezy': Release date, tracklist, features & more
Chris Brown & Ammika Harris' thirsty posts appear to squash split rumours

Chris Brown & Ammika Harris split rumours squashed with thirsty posts
Chris Brown reflects on being locked up in a rehab facility

Chris Brown reflects on rehab with nostalgic Instagram post

Chris Brown claps back at being dragged into Tory Lanez shooting incident

Chris Brown claps back at being dragged into Tory Lanez shooting incident
Chris Brown hails himself "the greatest" in passionate speech

Chris Brown hails himself "the greatest" in passionate speech

More News

50 Cent says cancel culture's "biggest target is heterosexual men"

50 Cent says cancel culture's "biggest target is heterosexual men"

50 Cent

Kris Jenner to trademark "You're doing amazing sweetie" catchphrase

Kris Jenner to trademark "You're doing amazing sweetie" catchphrase
Taylor Swift donates £23,000 to London student, 18, for university fund

Taylor Swift donates £23,000 to London student, 18, for university fund
Aaliyah's music catalog reportedly coming to streaming services in 2020

Aaliyah’s entire discography is coming to streaming services in 2020
Tekashi 6ix9ine savagely trolled after revealing new album title

Tekashi 6ix9ine savagely trolled after revealing new album title

Tekashi 6ix9ine