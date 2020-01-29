Chris Brown shares fake photo with Michael Jackson as fans hail the pair "legends"

Chris Brown shared a photoshopped oh himself alongside his idol Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty

The singer, 30, sparked frenzy among fans after posting the edited picture alongside his idol.

Chris Brown has payed tribute to Michael Jackson by posting a fan-edited photo of himself alongside the late King Of Pop.

Fans of the 30-year-old 'No Guidance' singer will know that Breezy has idolised Jackson's artistry since childhood and is often flattered by the comparisons made between the pair.

Brown's latest nod to the musical legends comes in the form of a black-and-white Photoshopped image of himself sitting next to Jackson, both wearing formal jackets and black sunglasses.

Chris Brown shared a photoshopped edit of himself sitting alongside his idol Michael Jackson. Picture: Instagram

The image, which Brown left uncredited without a caption, sparked fans to imagine what a collaboration between the pair of R&B crooners would sound like.

"Imagine how those hits would sound or a collab album," wrote one, while another added, "Can you imagine the outcome of this track? Damn."

"Probably not going to see this but I’ve followed Michael Jackson since I was old enough to understand. You definitely the Michael Jackson of our time," wrote one fan.

Breezy famously broke down in tears on stage while performing a tribute to Jackson at the 2010 BET Awards, which marked the one-year anniversary of the superstar's passing.

Chris Brown broke down in tears while performing a Michael Jackson tribute at the 2010 BET Awards. Picture: Getty

Last year, rapper 50 Cent sparked controversy after suggesting Brown was better than Jackson, to which Jackson daughter Paris Jackson clapped back.

She write, "superbowl 1993. true legends don’t need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention," Paris said, "stillness, my friend. stillness. more power in stillness than you can possibly understand."

She added, "and I say this with zero shade to Chris. I love him dearly. this is just for you, 50."