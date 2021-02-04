Cardi B wows fans with pole dancing skills in Silhouette Challenge video

Rapstress Cardi B wows her fans after taking on the popular TikTok Silhouette Challenge.

Cardi B shocked fans when she finally jumped on the viral TikTok trend, the Silhouette Challenge.

On Wednesday (Jan 3) The 28-year-old shared a video of herself nailing the popular dance with her 82 million Instagram followers.

The former stripper showed off her pole dancing skills, leaving her fans speechless as they watched the video.

Cardi captioned the video she uploaded to Instagram with a simple message, writing:'So I did the silhouette challenge'. 'It’s so hard to do tiktoks' Cardi continued.

Cardi B enters the video in her white silky floral robe. Picture: Instagram

At the beginning of the video, Cardi was dressed in a white floral silky robe, with her hair pinned back.

After smirking in the camera, Cardi's video transitioned to her swinging on the pole with the red light beaming in the background.

Cardi's comment section was filled with compliments on her pole dancing skills and her appearance.

Rpastress Doja Cat wrote "exquisite" underneath Cardi's video. A fan commented "You won sis!!!", while another fan wrote "ATE THAT TF UPPPPPP🔥".

Despite sharing the edited and chopped version on her Instagram, Cardi shared a bloopers reel on Twitter, which showed her falling at one point.

Cardi sharing her bloopers encouraged her fans to share theirs, tweeting videos of their bloopers.

