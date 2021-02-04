Cardi B wows fans with pole dancing skills in Silhouette Challenge video

4 February 2021, 16:46

Cardi B wows fans with pole dancing skills in Silhouette Challenge video
Cardi B wows fans with pole dancing skills in Silhouette Challenge video. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Cardi B wows her fans after taking on the popular TikTok Silhouette Challenge.

Cardi B shocked fans when she finally jumped on the viral TikTok trend, the Silhouette Challenge.

Offset gets flirty with Cardi B over her NSFW nude video on Instagram

On Wednesday (Jan 3) The 28-year-old shared a video of herself nailing the popular dance with her 82 million Instagram followers.

The former stripper showed off her pole dancing skills, leaving her fans speechless as they watched the video.

Cardi captioned the video she uploaded to Instagram with a simple message, writing:'So I did the silhouette challenge'. 'It’s so hard to do tiktoks' Cardi continued.

Cardi B enters the video in her white silky floral robe
Cardi B enters the video in her white silky floral robe. Picture: Instagram

At the beginning of the video, Cardi was dressed in a white floral silky robe, with her hair pinned back.

After smirking in the camera, Cardi's video transitioned to her swinging on the pole with the red light beaming in the background.

Cardi's comment section was filled with compliments on her pole dancing skills and her appearance.

Rpastress Doja Cat wrote "exquisite" underneath Cardi's video. A fan commented "You won sis!!!", while another fan wrote "ATE THAT TF UPPPPPP🔥".

Despite sharing the edited and chopped version on her Instagram, Cardi shared a bloopers reel on Twitter, which showed her falling at one point. 

Cardi sharing her bloopers encouraged her fans to share theirs, tweeting videos of their bloopers.

What do you think about Cardi's Silhouette Challenge? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Cardi B News!

Latest Cardi B News

Offset gets flirty with Cardi B over her NSFW nude photo on Instagram

Offset gets flirty with Cardi B over her NSFW nude video on Instagram
Cardi B announcement revealed as new single 'Up'.

Cardi B announcement revealed as new single 'Up'

Cardi B new album 2020

Cardi B's new album: release date, tracklist, songs, features & more
Cardi B responds to Celina Powell’s shocking Offset cheating claims

Cardi B responds to Celina Powell’s shock Offset abortion claims
Cardi B calls out WWE owner after shock name-drop.

Cardi B calls out WWE owner after shock name-drop

More News

Why did Lil Uzi Vert pierce his head with a pink diamond? cost and surgery revealed

Why did Lil Uzi Vert pierce his head with a pink diamond? Cost and surgery revealed
Malcolm & Marie Netflix movie: release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Malcolm & Marie Netflix movie: release date, trailer, cast, plot & more
How many songs do Drake and DJ Khaled have together?

How many songs do Drake and DJ Khaled have together?

Drake

The best Buss It Challenge videos: Celebrities take on the viral TikTok trend

The best Buss It Challenge videos: Celebrities take on the viral TikTok trend
J Hus shoots his shot at Ella Mai with cheeky message.

J Hus shoots his shot at Ella Mai with cheeky message