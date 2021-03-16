Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion accused of 'promoting prostitution'

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation have accused the rappers of "glamorising prostitution and stripping."

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion set pulses racing with their steamy performance of their summer smash 'WAP' at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday night (March 14).

The pair have faced criticism regarding the extreme sexual content of the song, which has divided listeners since its August release, including a controversial response from Snoop Dogg.

Following their Grammys performance, The National Center on Sexual Exploitation issued a formal statement in which they accused the Grammys of contributing "to the sexual exploitation of women by glamorizing prostitution and stripping."

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have been accused of 'promoting prostitution'. Picture: Getty

According to The Wrap, the group called compared the performance to one that "could have been cut from a hardcore pornography film."

"CBS allowed a glamorization of stripping and prostitution to be broadcast in front of a national audience – a portion of which were children – for no other reason than for TV ratings," said Dawn Hawkins, senior vice president and executive director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, in a statement.

"Despite the ‘popularity’ of the song performed by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, CBS should have never allowed this kind of explicit performance to happen at the Grammys."

"Prostitution and stripping are never empowering for women, as they set up systems that exploit and oppress women," Hawkins continued. "CBS has contributed to furthering the sexual exploitation of women and contributed to the ‘normalization’ of porn culture."

Cardi B (pictured) and Megan Thee Stallion heated up the Grammys stage with their performance of 'WAP'. Picture: Getty

At the time of writing, both rappers are yet to respond to the backlash.

Meanwhile, it was a huge night for Houston native Megan on Sunday as she became a three-time Grammy Award winner, picking up the awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

The latter two were joint wins alongside Beyoncé for their collaboration 'Savage', helping make Queen Bey the most awarded woman in Grammy history.