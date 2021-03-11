Did Cardi B start her own doll business?

What is Cardi B's doll business called? Why did she she start making her own fashion doll?

Cardi B is one of the wealthiest female rap musicians to date, but this hasn't stopped her from venturing into new businesses.

The "WAP" rapstress has revealed she has started her own doll company, inspired by her two-year-old daughter Kulture - whom she shares with her husband Offset.

But why did Cardi B start a doll business? And what is it called?

What is Cardi B's doll business called? Cardi B's doll was created and designed to be just like her, full of character and personality. The doll was released in partnership with minority-women owned and led doll brand 'Real Women Are'. Cardi B reveals the doll she launches with 'Real Women Are'. Picture: Instagram In a statement, Cardi B said: 'Today, more than ever, it’s important to me to give my daughter inspiration and bada— women to look up to.' 'Working with Real Women Are is a chance for me to provide my daughter and other little girls something that looks like them to play with to inspire them.' The star added: 'We're in the White House now, but we’re still so far behind in other places. Representation matters'.

When did Cardi B release her own doll toys? Cardi B initially announced the launch of her own doll during an appearance on the Today Show on Friday (Mar 5) Sharing a mockup photo of the toy on her Instagram account, Cardi wrote: 'BARDI GANG!! I’m dropping my own doll TODAY! Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me.' Cardi B reveals she's releasing her doll on Instagram. Picture: Instagram 'Thank you @officialrealwomenare. This means sooo much,' she captioned the image with a slew of hashtags including '#DollsforAll.' The limited edition item will become available to the general public in July. However, presale slots sold out soon after being released on Friday morning (Mar 5). Cardi revealed she would be releasing more dolls that look like her. The star also revealed that she hopes to go on to design dolls for other artists.

Where can I buy Cardi B's doll? Cardi B's dolls are available to buy at realwomenare.com. As for now, the dolls are sold out. However, those who reserved the exclusive limited edition Cardi B $35 doll within those 72 hours of the launch, are guaranteed a doll for purchase in July. Cardi B's doll sold out moments after it was released on Friday (Mar 5). Picture: Instagram