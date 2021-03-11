Did Cardi B start her own doll business?
11 March 2021, 15:37
What is Cardi B's doll business called? Why did she she start making her own fashion doll?
Cardi B is one of the wealthiest female rap musicians to date, but this hasn't stopped her from venturing into new businesses.
The "WAP" rapstress has revealed she has started her own doll company, inspired by her two-year-old daughter Kulture - whom she shares with her husband Offset.
But why did Cardi B start a doll business? And what is it called?
-
What is Cardi B's doll business called?
Cardi B's doll was created and designed to be just like her, full of character and personality.
The doll was released in partnership with minority-women owned and led doll brand 'Real Women Are'.
In a statement, Cardi B said: 'Today, more than ever, it’s important to me to give my daughter inspiration and bada— women to look up to.'
'Working with Real Women Are is a chance for me to provide my daughter and other little girls something that looks like them to play with to inspire them.'
The star added: 'We're in the White House now, but we’re still so far behind in other places. Representation matters'.
-
When did Cardi B release her own doll toys?
Cardi B initially announced the launch of her own doll during an appearance on the Today Show on Friday (Mar 5)
Sharing a mockup photo of the toy on her Instagram account, Cardi wrote:
'BARDI GANG!! I’m dropping my own doll TODAY! Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me.'
'Thank you @officialrealwomenare. This means sooo much,' she captioned the image with a slew of hashtags including '#DollsforAll.'
The limited edition item will become available to the general public in July. However, presale slots sold out soon after being released on Friday morning (Mar 5).
Cardi revealed she would be releasing more dolls that look like her. The star also revealed that she hopes to go on to design dolls for other artists.
-
Where can I buy Cardi B's doll?
Cardi B's dolls are available to buy at realwomenare.com.
As for now, the dolls are sold out.
However, those who reserved the exclusive limited edition Cardi B $35 doll within those 72 hours of the launch, are guaranteed a doll for purchase in July.
-
What was the controversy around Cardi B's doll business?
While many congratulated Cardi B for selling out her fashion doll, others called out the star for releasing abusiness venture instead of new music.
The criticism led Cardi B to delete her Twitter account. The "Bodak Yellow" star then took to Instagram Live to rant.
'I have so much pressure. I’m working on a lot of s–t to please people…' Cardi B began.
'I wanna please my fans, because y’all been asking for something from me for a very long time that I can’t say, and I’m doing it for ya… ’eh, you’re dropping a f–king doll, we want an album!’ How am I supposed to be rich? How am I supposed to build my net worth?,' she said.
She continued 'I've constantly got to spend money on these dolls because my daughter constantly wants me to buy these dolls. So why am I not going to get in the doll business?,' she explained.
'Cause one thing that people are never going to stop having are daughters and they're never going to stop buying dolls.'
'And every other week a new doll comes out and the girls sell, so I'm going to sell my own s—,' she added.