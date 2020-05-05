Cardi B responds to claims she 'predicted coronavirus' in viral video

5 May 2020, 11:17

Cardi B fans think she predicted coronavirus last year.
Cardi B fans think she predicted coronavirus last year. Picture: Getty

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper took to Twitter after fans resurfaced some old footage.

Cardi B has been giving her hot takes on the coronavirus pandemic for some weeks now, and fans are convinced she saw it all coming.

Cardi B defends "poor" people after claiming celebrities appear to get coronavirus tests first

The 'Money' rapper, 27, gave a cheeky response after footage of her taken during last year's Met Gala went viral online. In the clip, Cardi sips wine at a dinner table while bidding farewell to the gala's guests.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it was lovely to have you this year," she says, before cryptically adding, "See you next year... or not." Her head then slams on the table as the videos reads, "The End".

The clip surfaced on Monday (4 May) which would have been the date of the 2020 Met Gala, which traditionally occurs annually on the first Monday in May and is often referred to as "fashion's biggest night out."

The event was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Twitter users are convinced that Cardi predicted the cancellation in last year's clip.

"Queen of Predictions," wrote one fan, while another added, "We love a psychic". Cardi responded to the cryptic video with a winking face emoji.

Move over, Mystic Meg - there's a new psychic in town.

Last month, the rapper was admitted to hospital after suffering stomach pains, shortly after warning her fans about coronavirus.

Cardi previously shared her disdain at celebrities getting tested for coronavirus over the general population.

