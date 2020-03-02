50 Cent & Snoop Dogg troll Oprah Winfrey’s "awkward" on-stage fall after video goes viral

2 March 2020, 11:18

50 Cent and Snoop Dogg troll Oprah Winfrey after she takes a tumble on stage
50 Cent and Snoop Dogg troll Oprah Winfrey after she takes a tumble on stage. Picture: Getty

Rappers 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg have mocked Oprah Winfrey after she takes a fall on-stage during her speech about "balance".

50 Cent and Snoop Dogg have become hip-hop's go-to's when it comes to trolling celebrities on Instagram. Oprah Winfrey became a target, after a video of her falling on stage went viral.

50 Cent slammed over "insensitive" meme about Dwyane Wade’s daughter, 12, and R. Kelly

On Saturday (Feb. 29) Oprah Winfrey took a nasty fall when she was speaking at The Forum in Inglewood, California on her 2020 Vision Tour.

While speaking on stage infant of thousands of people, Winfrey ironically spoke of wellness and balance, just before falling.

The OWN network CEO attempted to casually walk to one end of the stage and fell.

Just after saying “Wellness to me means all things in balance”, Oprah took a tumble.

The crowd gasped after the 66-year-old took a fall. However, many fans found humour in the fall, including 50 Cent.

The following day after the video emerged online, 50 Cent reposted it on his Instagram.

On Sunday (Mar 1) 50 Cent uploaded the video and captioned it "What the f*ck happen here, Michael Jackson's ghost trip her".

Snoop Dogg commented "Micheal and kobe blew a gust of wind 💨 balance 🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️" under the post.

Snoop Dogg comments underneath 50 Cent's post
Snoop Dogg comments underneath 50 Cent's post. Picture: Instagram

50 Cent mentioned Michael Jackson as Oprah Winfrey for her involvement in HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary.

Following the documentary, Oprah hosted a one-hour special with the alleged victims, Wade Robson and James Safechuck – who accuse Michael Jackson of sexually abusing them when they were children.

What do you think of 50 Cent's post ?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg News!

Latest 50 Cent News

50 Cent slammed after posting "insensitive" meme

50 Cent slammed over "insensitive" meme about Dwyane Wade’s daughter, 12, and R. Kelly
50 Cent trolls Power's Naturi Naughton with Valentine's Day meme

50 Cent trolls Power's Naturi Naughton with Valentine's Day 'wig' meme
Power drop spin-off trailer for new series

50 Cent confirms new Power spin-off shows amid controversial season six finale
Nicki Minaj grills 50 Cent on not having her star in American drama-series 'Power'

Nicki Minaj slams 50 Cent and says she "should’ve been on Power"

Nicki Minaj

50 Cent trolls Floyd Mayweathe with Louis Vuitton bag meme

50 Cent trolls Floyd Mayweather with meme turning him into Louis Vuitton bag

More News

Megan Thee Stallion fans defend rapper after she exposes record label issues

Megan Thee Stallion fans react after rapper says her record label aren't letting her release music
G Herbo compares Juice WRLD to Tupac and Biggie during interview

Juice WRLD was the Tupac or Biggie of his generation, says rapper G Herbo

Tupac

Pop Smoke hologram performs in Paris

Pop Smoke hologram divides fans with "creepy" performance in Paris club
Drake has been dragged over his controversial lyric about Michael Jackson and his Neverland estate.

Drake dragged over "disrespectful" Michael Jackson lyric in controversial new song

Drake

T.I gets his gold chain pendant in honour of Nipsey Hussle

T.I. pays tribute the late Nipsey Hussle with stunning gold pendant chain