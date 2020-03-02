50 Cent & Snoop Dogg troll Oprah Winfrey’s "awkward" on-stage fall after video goes viral

50 Cent and Snoop Dogg troll Oprah Winfrey after she takes a tumble on stage. Picture: Getty

Rappers 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg have mocked Oprah Winfrey after she takes a fall on-stage during her speech about "balance".

50 Cent and Snoop Dogg have become hip-hop's go-to's when it comes to trolling celebrities on Instagram. Oprah Winfrey became a target, after a video of her falling on stage went viral.

On Saturday (Feb. 29) Oprah Winfrey took a nasty fall when she was speaking at The Forum in Inglewood, California on her 2020 Vision Tour.

While speaking on stage infant of thousands of people, Winfrey ironically spoke of wellness and balance, just before falling.

The OWN network CEO attempted to casually walk to one end of the stage and fell.

Just after saying “Wellness to me means all things in balance”, Oprah took a tumble.

The crowd gasped after the 66-year-old took a fall. However, many fans found humour in the fall, including 50 Cent.

The following day after the video emerged online, 50 Cent reposted it on his Instagram.

On Sunday (Mar 1) 50 Cent uploaded the video and captioned it "What the f*ck happen here, Michael Jackson's ghost trip her".

Snoop Dogg commented "Micheal and kobe blew a gust of wind 💨 balance 🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️" under the post.

Snoop Dogg comments underneath 50 Cent's post. Picture: Instagram

50 Cent mentioned Michael Jackson as Oprah Winfrey for her involvement in HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary.

Following the documentary, Oprah hosted a one-hour special with the alleged victims, Wade Robson and James Safechuck – who accuse Michael Jackson of sexually abusing them when they were children.

