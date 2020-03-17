50 Cent reignites Ja Rule beef with savage Coronavirus meme

17 March 2020, 11:29

50 Cent uses Coronavirus meme to throw shade at rival Ja Rule
50 Cent uses Coronavirus meme to throw shade at rival Ja Rule. Picture: Getty

Rapper 50 Cent has trolled his rival Ja Rule using a savage Coronavirus meme on Instagram.

50 Cent recently announce that Power's spin-off's have been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, he has not finished expressing his thoughts on the widespread COVID-19 disease.

50 Cent trolls Bow Wow after rapper falls off stage mid-performance

It would not be like Fif, if he did not bring humour to a situation deemed dangerous to many. The 44-year-old rapper has used Coronavirus to troll his rival Ja Rule with a new meme.

On Monday (Mar 16) Fif took to Instagram to share a savage meme, throwing shade at Ja Rule's infamous Fyre Festival.

The meme reads "2020 is being managed by the same organisers as Fyre Festival", making reference to the uneasy atmosphere caused by Coronavirus fears.

50 Cent captioned the meme "Now this s**t is starting to make sense LOL."

The meme is taking jabs at Ja Rule who's fed up with his name being dragged through the mud in regards to the Fyre Festival mishap.

Fyre Festival was a fraudulent 2017 "luxury" music festival founded by Billy McFarland, CEO of Fyre Media Inc.

Ja Rule was heavily linked to the festival as he intended to promote the company's Fyre app for booking music talent.

Although Ja Rule was dismissed from the Fyre Festival lawsuit, Ja Rule is still accused of contributing toward the mess of the failed festival.

Just last month, Rule took aim at trolls on Twitter threatening to "slap the earth wind and FYRE out you clowns!!!".

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest 50 Cent & Ja Rule News!

Latest 50 Cent News

50 Cent reacts to Power spin-off's being put on hold on Instagram

50 Cent confirms Power spin-off shows are temporarily delayed: “I had to do it”
50 Cent roasted Bow Wow for falling over on stage.

50 Cent trolls Bow Wow after rapper falls off stage mid-performance
50 Cent and Snoop Dogg troll Oprah Winfrey after she takes a tumble on stage

50 Cent & Snoop Dogg troll Oprah Winfrey’s "awkward" on-stage fall after video goes viral
50 Cent slammed after posting "insensitive" meme

50 Cent slammed over "insensitive" meme about Dwyane Wade’s daughter, 12, and R. Kelly
50 Cent trolls Power's Naturi Naughton with Valentine's Day meme

50 Cent trolls Power's Naturi Naughton with Valentine's Day 'wig' meme

More News

Draya shoots her shot with UK rapper Skepta

Draya Michele shoots her shot at "fine" Skepta with thirsty Instagram comment

Skepta

Nicki Minaj has become the first female rapper to earn $100 Million Dollars.

Nicki Minaj becomes the first female rapper to earn over $100 Million

Nicki Minaj

Kris Jenner tests negative for Coronavirus after party scare

Kris Jenner has tested negative for Coronavirus

Big Sean shares sweet post dedicated to Jhene Aiko on her birthday

Big Sean pens sweet tribute to his “queen” Jhené Aiko for her birthday

Big Sean

Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus

Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus, actor reveals in heartfelt video