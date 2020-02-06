50 Cent trolls Floyd Mayweather with meme turning him into Louis Vuitton bag

50 Cent trolls Floyd Mayweathe with Louis Vuitton bag meme. Picture: PA

Rapper 50 Cent and former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather's ongoing beef has resurfaced once more via new meme.

When it comes to 50 Cent and Gloyd Mayweather, there's no love lost. The rapper and boxing champion have been slamming each other on social media for years and Fiddy has sparked their feud once again with a new meme.

After Floyd appeared in a new photo at the recent Super Bowl match between the Kansas City Chief and San Francisco 49ers, his old foe 50 Cent couldn't help but troll the former world champion for his outfit.

Posting a picture of himself at the game, Floyd could be seen wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket which features a tonne of pockets and some belt-like accessories - and tha boxer was quickly turned into a meme on social media for his bold outfit choice.

50 Cent quickly became involved and shared a meme which showed him carrying Floyd Mayweather as a bag, referencing Louis Vuitton's famous print handbags.

Accompanying the picture, 50 wrote, 'who did this man, turned champ into my louis Bag. what the f**k is going on' with this latest post coming just days after 50- Cent vowed to stop trolling people online.

In an Instagram post following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, 50 Cent wrote, 'i feel like i have to achieve what i want in life now after this. i have to focus, i’m not arguing with anyone anymore i ll deal with it another way if there’s a problem.'

Aside from a controversial post about the Coronavirus outbreak, 50 Cent appeared to be sticking to his word, but this latest post is definitely a step back towards his trolling Fofty ways.

