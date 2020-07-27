50 Cent "snitches" on girlfriend Cuban Link with social distancing claim

50 Cent accused of snitching on girlfriend Cuban Link. Picture: Getty

50 Cent shared a picture of his girlfriend Cuban Link and joked she was about to be cancelled for not socially distancing.

By Matt Tarr

The King of Instagram trolling returned to his throne recently as 50 Cent decided to call out his own girlfriend Cuban Link for what he claimed was a lack of social distancing.

50 Cent and Cuban Link had reportedly broken up before the rapper began posting about the personal trainer on his Instagram, but this time 50 was suggesting that his girlfriend was about to be cancelled.

50 Cent has been accused of snitching on his own girlfriend, Cuban Link. Picture: Getty

After sharing a picture of Cuban Link chilling in a pool with two of her friends, the rapper wrote, 'But what is she doing out side the coronavirus is not gone, 🤔 this is not social distancing wait till the New York POST sees this @_cuban_link is canceled. LOL' [sic].

Cuban Link swiftly responded to 50 Cent's claims that she was not socially distancing and wrote, 'baby whose side are you on 🤨😂'.

The comments underneath 50 Cent's picture were mostly directed at the rapper's trolling history rather than his girlfriend's social distancing with one person telling the rapper, 'She’s social distancing from you cause you play too much 😂😂😂'.

Another person claimed, 'you're starting to become a hater 50' whilst a third person said, 'Snitching on ur own girl 😂'.

In recent weeks 50 Cent has been spotted responding to Tiger King star Carole Baskin's performance of his song, whilst he also mocked Will Smith over the actor's 'entanglement' drama with wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

50 Cent was also slammed after he made controversial comments about black women whilst speaking to Lil Wayne on Weezy's Young Money radio show.

Speaking about dating "exotic women", 50 Cent said, "That s**t is exotic! This s**t looks a whole different from the s**t you see in the neighbourhood. In some kind of way it's interesting to explore. But they get mad, they get angry. 'How did you end up with this motherf****r?' I'm like, 'Huh?'"

